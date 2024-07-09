Chris Millington

Chris Millington said Town's opening pre-season friendly at Hyde was a worthwhile experience.

The Shaymen lost 2-1, with Aaron Cosgrave's equaliser ten minutes from the end cancelled out late on.

"We've got 90 minutes into a lot of lads, we've seen 90 minutes out of the younger lads who are stepping up from loans last year," Millington said.

"And we've had a chance to look at some of the triallists.

"Never enjoy getting beat but a very rewarding evening in other respects, in that we've seen some good performances from Will Smith, Adam Adetoro hasn't trained with the lads yet he's come in and shown a glimpse of what a good player he can be for us.

"Tom Pugh was fantastic in flashes and Aaron Cosgrave's worked his socks off up top.

"So a really worthwhile experience."

Millington added: "I thought we probably edged the first 15, 20 minutes, then it became a bit more even.

"I think the difference is they scored their goals when they had their spells, and this is an important thing for us to go inro the season with.

"I'm absolutely not concerned about it tonight because it's a makeshift team who don't know each other, coming together for a one-off occasion.

"But last season, we had some strong spells in games, you think back to Ebbsfleet when we played them at Accy Stanley and we were very strong that day, and yet failed to put them to the sword.

"So that's something Hyde did when they had their spells, they put the ball in the net.

"But that's not a concern off the back of tonight's performance because we had other objectives to achieve."

Several first-team players were not involved in the game, with Town fielding four triallists and naming an inexperienced subs bench.

"We've planned our pre-season and we wanted to use this as an opportunity to get to know some of the new signings a bit better," said the Town boss.

"We know them very well because we do a lot of research and we know who we're signing, but we wanted to get an opportunity early doors to get 90 minutes into them.

"And we don't have many positions left to sign for so we wanted to have a look at one or two triallists.

"And then, as I've said previously, Ted Lavelle and Frankie Sinfield have an opportunity to stake a claim for a first-team place so we've got to give them that opportunity and they've had that tonight."

On the latest signing, 21-year-old, 6ft 4in centre-back Adam Alimi-Adetoro, Millington said: "Very exciting, left-footed centre half, good on the ball, very good one v one defender.

"He's got the height to be able to dominate aerially.

"Probably been unlucky in some respects at Sheffield Wednesday because he was so close to the first-team but probably not close enough for anyone to really see him, and also too close for them to consider him going out on loan.

"We really think we've been fortunate to secure his services and we're really excited to see him at The Shay.

"We think he'll develop into a fantastic footballer."

And on goalscorer Cosgrave, Millington said: "It's competitive up there, we've got some strong players in that area of the pitch, so it's going to be really competitive up top.

"We've seen Aaron tonight, we'll see Jamie Cooke and Adan George over the weekend and into next week doing that job, and we may have another one coming in all being well.