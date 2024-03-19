Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What's been the secret to Chesterfield’s success this season?

There's not one specific secret. Chesterfield are just a very talented team led by a very good manager who knows how to build a title-winning team. They've got a clear identity. They've got a nice mix of youth and experience. They've got competition for places with two players for each position. They've hardly had any injuries. They've just been very consistent in all departments. They are a humble group.

Is it fair to say recent results haven’t quite been as consistent?

I think it's natural to take your foot off the gas slightly when you are 20-odd points clear. They suffered a last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Bromley but they were going for the win in the final stages when, had the league been much tighter, they probably would have settled for a draw. In fairness, they got well beaten at Dorking. They just didn't turn up, made individual mistakes and Wanderers were clinical.

What have opposition teams done well to beat them this season?

The games that Chesterfield have lost this season have been down to Chesterfield themselves. They have had an off day here and there, which they can be forgiven for. A mad 10 minutes cost them at Altrincham, it was similar at Southend, they missed loads of chances at Solihull, defended poorly at Bromley and just didn't show up at Dorking.

What approach should Halifax take do you think – try to sit back and hit them on the break or go for it and get in their faces?

Dorking went man for man, won the duels and ran all over Chesterfield and got success on their plastic pitch so that could be one option. Chesterfield do commit men forward and play a high defensive line so counter-attacks and pace in behind has been a problem at times.

What’s Chesterfield's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Possession-based attacking football. Always on the front-foot. Pressing from the front. High defensive line. Full-backs bombing on. Patient in the final third, waiting for the right opening. They can actually win the league on Tuesday night without even playing if Barnet drop points so Halifax might get them at a good time. Although Paul Cook's demands and standards are high so don't bank on them being an easy touch.

Injuries/suspensions?

They just have one player out injured and that is defender Miguel Freckleton, who is on loan from Sheffield United. He's out with a hamstring problem.

Likely line-up and formation?