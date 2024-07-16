FC Halifax Town badge logo

FC Halifax Town beat Barnsley under 23s 3-1 before losing 2-0 to Huddersfield Town B in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

Two goals from Adan George and one from Max Wright saw Halifax beat the Barnsley youngsters in the first game, before The Shaymen lost against Huddersfield this afternoon.

The Town first-team squad was split over both games, although Kane Thompson-Sommers was not involved after suffering an ankle injury at Mossley on Saturday.

Halifax are next in action at Alvechurch on Saturday.