Ex Halifax loanee and current Aldershot loanee Tahvon Campbell. Photo: Getty Images

In what form do Aldershot come into Saturday's game in?

Patchy, at best. They haven't won since beating Dorking in the last round of the FA Trophy, taking just two points from 15 in the League. A 1-1 draw against Torquay last weekend was rather underwhelming but that poor run has also included a home draw against Chesterfield and pushing Wrexham all the way in a 4-3 thriller at the EBB, in which the Dragons needed a 96th minute winner to snatch the points.

How much importance will Aldershot be placing on the FA Trophy?

A lot. No Aldershot team has ever played at Wembley, and the club's FA Trophy history is littered with humiliating early exits and tales of what-might-have-been. Two semi-final failures, in which they have lost despite being strong favourites, are the closest they have come. This season feels like the best opportunity they have had for a long time, and a Wembley visit would go a long way to compensating for another faltering league campaign.

What's Aldershot's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Flexibility is one of Ross McNeilly's watchwords, regularly changing formation in both his starting line-up and during the game. Pace, fluidity, width and slick passing are key features of his approach, but his re-shaped team remains a work-in-progress, they need consistency and chances haven't always been taken. Aldershot are capable of a performance like the 5-1 at the EBB Stadium in September, but can just as easily look like a bunch of 11 leaden-footed strangers.

Where do you think the game might be won and lost?

It seems like both sides are lacking a clinical cutting edge in attack, after what Chris Millington said about the goalless draw with Gateshead, so it could easily be whoever finally starts taking their chances. Then again, given Halifax's recent record with FA Trophy penalty shoot-outs over the last two seasons, I wouldn't be surprised if the game went to spot kicks.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Tyler Cordner is a brilliant defender and constant aerial attacking threat. Justin Amaluzor can win games with a moment of individual brilliance, as Halifax found out earlier this season. And new signing Tahvon Campbell will be dangerous up front if he is given the right service.

Injuries/suspensions?

Ollie Harfield has missed the last two games with injury, and a number of recent signings are likely to be cup-tied, including Jake Hutchinson, Oliver Pendlebury and Henry Ochieng.

Likely line-up and formation?