"Absolutely flying" - FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield: Opposition Focus

Paul Cook. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

How have Chesterfield been doing of late, what kind of form will they go into Saturday's game in?

Paul Cook's men are absolutely flying at the moment and will arrive at The Shay full of confidence. They have won six in a row in all competitions and are nine unbeaten. They have also scored in every game (22) in league and cup this season. That run has meant they have made up a little bit of ground on the top two in the National League and they have also reached the FA Cup third round, beating two League Two sides along the way, for the second successive season.

What are the expectations among fans this season?

While ever the Spireites are in the National League the aim will always be promotion. But, as we all know, that is very difficult with just two promotion places up for grabs. Notts County and Wrexham have set a relentless pace and Chesterfield have managed to just about keep in touch with them and have gained a few points back on them in recent weeks. The Blues have only lost three in the league, which all came in the same week, so they have only had seven bad days so far but that has meant they are playing catch-up. They are the least fancied team out of the top three but they won't mind that. They travel to Wrexham in the middle of December and then host Notts County in January so those games could be pivotal.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Chesterfield play a 4-1-4-1 formation and the aim is very much to be on the front-foot, as highlighted by the fact they have scored in every game this season. They will play it out from the back but they don't do it for the sake of it and will look to get into midfield quickly to start attacks. Cook likes to get his full-backs high up the pitch and play football the 'right' way. Out of possession they will press from the front and I would say they are one of the fittest teams in the division.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Halifax fans will of course know all about Jeff King, and he has the most goal contributions for Chesterfield this season with seven goals and six assists which is very impressive for a right-back. Armando Dobra, a summer signing from Ipswich Town, is a terrific little winger who likes to dribble with the ball and create things. The 21-year-old Albanian, who worked with Cook at Ipswich, has four goals and four assists so far. Another summer signing, Darren Oldaker, who arrived from Dorking Wanderers, is a lovely footballer and he makes things tick in the midfield. The Spireites are less reliant on Kabongo Tshimanga, who will more than likely be on the bench, with Cook preferring to go with Joe Quigley as the man to lead the line because of his hold-up play and work-rate.

How do you think they will approach Saturday's game?

As they always do, on the front-foot and aiming for the three points. With the title race as it is, draws feel like defeats sometimes so they will go all out for the win and hope the others slip-up.

Injuries/suspensions?

They will continue to be without key midfielder Ollie Banks, who has three goals and six assists, because of a hamstring injury. But that is nothing new because he has been out for a month and they have coped well without him. Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (ankle) and midfielder Manny Oyeleke (knee) are also unavailable but again that is nothing new.

Likely line-up and formation?

(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.

What would a successful season be for the club?

Promotion! But there is also a bigger picture in that Cook is laying some strong foundations for future season whatever division they are in.

How do you rate their chances of promotion?