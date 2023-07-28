The winger has made just 30 league appearances over the last three seasons having had terrible luck with injuries, hampering his time at Grimsby and Harrogate.

Even his time on loan at Halifax last season was disrupted by fitness issues, but boss Chris Millington saw enough in the 25-year-old to offer him a permanent deal after his release from Harrogate.

"I had a good chat with the gaffer after Wembley," Wright said, "he let me know what he thought of me and that he appreciated how hard I worked last year.

Max Wright

"I enjoyed it, I liked the set-up, the staff. I definitely think I can improve here.

"The main things for me were to stay full-time, not be a million miles from home and somewhere where they know what I can do, they know what sort of player I am.

"The gaffer knows that, he knows what he'll get from me and that's important.

"There's already a good relationship there.

"The gaffer showed that last year when I had six or seven straight starts.

"Even when I might not have had the greatest game, he stuck with me and let me do my thing.

"We have good chats, he'll pull me to one side and tell me what he wants from me and lets me know that he believes in me.

"It's nice to hear that 'you can be the one that wins the game for us' or create something important."

If Wright can stay fit, Town will have made a very good signing, while Wright is hoping Halifax can provide the springboard he needs to get his career back on track.

"With a lot of lads at this level, they want to have a great season so they can maybe get a move, but for me, I have those goals as well but it's also about getting as many games as possible, do as well as I can and we'll see what happens," he said.

"Games are always important for any player, getting games, and I haven't done that enough in previous years so I'm really hoping this is the season I do it.

"I seem to have shaken off a couple of recurring injuries I had last year.

"I've got to shout out to Az, Jack and Cal (in the Town backroom team), they're helping me, letting me do my thing. There's a lot of communication, making sure there's no issues but when there are, we work on what's needed, whether that's rest or working on certain things."

Wright said it was an easy decision to re-join Town, despite the intervention of fellow permanent addition Adam Senior.

"I got a text from what I thought was Pogsy, the goalkeeping coach, trying to coerce me into signing," Wright said.

"I was having a nice chat with him over text, and then a couple of weeks later I get a phone call from him.

"I thought 'this does not sound like Pogsy at all', and as soon as I realised it wasn't his voice, I knew exactly who it was, because he's been trying to mess about with everybody in the team.

"He's definitely the one to watch in the squad, he's a bit of a prankster."

While The Shaymen have lost some key members of last season's squad, Wright and Senior are two of several players they have retained.

"We're definitely a lot younger, which should mean we're a lot fitter and sharper," he said.

"We did keep quite a few players from last year so the squad already knows each other and there's a lot of bonding already there and there's relationships that have already been put together.

"The lads who've come in are good. You just can't really tell until the first few games of the season, and then we'll really know."

Wright insists Town fans are yet to see the best of him yet in a Halifax shirt.

"Absolutely not. I came last season on the back of five months out," he said.

"I did alright but I wasn't at my best or my sharpest or my fittest.

"Not yet but hopefully they get excited when they do see me.

"With a full pre-season here behind me, working closely with the gaffer, trying to understand tactics and my position, what he wants from me as a player, I think you can only improve when you've got that sort of backing from the staff.

"I think that's the same for every player. You can't do anything without being injury-free, so the first thing for any pro footballer is staying injury-free, and then after that the next thing is how well you play, quality of games and are you improving in your ability.