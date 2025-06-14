Adam Lakeland appointed as new FC Halifax Town manager

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Jun 2025, 20:00 BST
Adam Lakeland has been appointed as FC Halifax Town’s new manager.

Lakeland guided Kings Lynn to the play-offs last season in the National League North and has also achieved promotions in the lower leagues with both Farsley Celtic, as manager, and Curzon Ashton, as first-team coach.

He will be joined by his assistant from both Curzon and Kings Lynn, former Halifax midfielder Sam Walker, who won the FA Trophy with Town in 2016.

It is chairman David Bosomworth’s ninth managerial appointment at the club after Jim Vince, Neil Aspin, Darren Kelly, Jim Harvey, Billy Heath, Jamie Fullarton, Pete Wild and Chris Millington.

New FC Halifax Town manager Adam Lakeland

Millington left the club last month, while assistant manager Andy Cooper’s departure was announced earlier today.

Town’s first scheduled pre-season game is at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, July 5, while the new National League season kicks off on Saturday, August 9.

One of Lakeland’s first tasks will be to bolster a Town squad that only has 13 contracted players.

