AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the game, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Fylde 2-2 Halifax
Would have taken that at HT. Superb goal by Hoti earns a point but such a shame he went off injured. Credit to Town for battling back after an awful first-half
Late pressure from Fylde ends with a shot stabbed wide
Shot tipped over by Johnson. Fylde corner
Fylde free kick crossing chance from the left. Last chance
Glancing header on target by Fylde from a right wing cross but Johnson saves it. Was a tame effort
Hoti forced off with what looks like a shoulder problem
Couple of decent crosses by Town but Fylde get them clear
5 added mins
Is there a winner in this for Town?
Fylde free kick lofted into the box but it comes to nothing