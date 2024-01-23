News you can trust since 1853
AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against AFC Fylde.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:33 GMT
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the game, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

21:39 GMT

FT

Fylde 2-2 Halifax

Would have taken that at HT. Superb goal by Hoti earns a point but such a shame he went off injured. Credit to Town for battling back after an awful first-half

21:38 GMT

96

Late pressure from Fylde ends with a shot stabbed wide

21:37 GMT

95

Shot tipped over by Johnson. Fylde corner

21:37 GMT

95

Fylde free kick crossing chance from the left. Last chance

21:36 GMT

94

Glancing header on target by Fylde from a right wing cross but Johnson saves it. Was a tame effort

21:35 GMT

93

Hoti forced off with what looks like a shoulder problem

21:33 GMT

91

Couple of decent crosses by Town but Fylde get them clear

21:33 GMT

90

5 added mins

21:32 GMT

90

Is there a winner in this for Town?

21:29 GMT

86

Fylde free kick lofted into the box but it comes to nothing

