Aldershot 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 1-1 draw at Aldershot on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Jamie Allen. Allen looked a real threat on Saturday with his attacking play down the right wing. He constantly found space and was prepared to run at the Aldershot defence. It was perhaps his best game for the Shaymen.

Moment of the match - Aldershot had a golden chance to make it 2-0 midway through the first half. Sam Johnson looked beaten by a great chip by the Shots forward but the ball came back off the foot of the post. If they’d scored then, it would have sealed the game for the home side.

Moan of the match - Aldershot’s goal within the opening minute was a disaster for the Shaymen. Too many players seemed half asleep as a tame corner was easily headed in by Aldershot. The goal was a complete gift.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - I was impressed by Michael Duckworth this week. He defended well, and found time to get forward plenty of times, even managing a shot at goal - he probably realises it's his turn to score next!

Moment of the match - So near yet so far. The 90th minute, and Liam McAlinden puts over a perfect cross. Josh Staunton gets on the end of it but sees it very late, attempting to flick the ball when a firm header would have put it in....

Moan of the match - The team need to concentrate. A goal conceded in the first minute hindered us, and we were asleep again immediately after our equaliser. Not a major problem yet, but I hope we learn from this.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Josh Staunton gets my vote this week, he worked hard for 90 minutes and didn’t let the fact that the opposition got an early goal affect his performance. Just a shame he couldn’t have got his header on target at the end to give his team three points.

Moment of the match - Our goal really lifted the team so is my moment this week, the lads looked tired, which is hardly surprising given the preseason they had, but Jerome’s header really revived them to go for the win.

Moan of the match - A few matches in and I thought the standard of the officials had improved this season, it clearly hasn’t given today’s performance. There were clear errors from the ref and linesman on both sides but the standout one was Matty Brown playing basketball, which was very clear and not picked up by either.