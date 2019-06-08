Aldershot replace Gateshead in next season’s National League

Relegated Aldershot have been reinstated to next season’s National League in place of Gateshead.

The Heed will play in the Conference North next season after breaking financial rules.

They were suspended from the National League last month, but a successful appeal over that means they have been demoted only one level rather than facing dropping further down the league pyramid.

The Shots finished fourth from bottom in the National League last season under Gary Waddock, and have since appointed former Braintree boss Danny Searle as their manager.

READ MORE: Here is when next season’s National League fixtures will be announced