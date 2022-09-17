Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Aldershot.
It’s a tea-time kick-off today due to the game being televised live on BT Sport, but you can still catch all the action live from the ground on our live blog.
There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:37
Corner cleared. Should then do better the home side but the pass to the runner inside the box is over hit. Goal kick.
Shots corner, only because Spence was alive to the quick throw and saw it behind
Offside flag raised as Shots get an effort at goal which Johnson does well to keep out from 8 yards
Shots free kick, foul by Warburton, crossing chance from deep
Not great from Town on the ball so far, bit sloppy, bit aimless, lacking composure
Keane beaten in the air but Debrah thankfully there to mop up and the ball goes back to Johnson
Spence caught on the ball in midfield but Town get away with it
Corner headed away by Town
Dangerous cross from the right whistles through the box before the attack from Aldershot dies down. The hosts have a corner now though
Lovely take by Senior from Johnson’s free kick, but he slashes his shot across goal way wide