News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Aldershot.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:40 pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

It’s a tea-time kick-off today due to the game being televised live on BT Sport, but you can still catch all the action live from the ground on our live blog.

There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:37

Show new updates
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:37

14

Corner cleared. Should then do better the home side but the pass to the runner inside the box is over hit. Goal kick.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:36

13

Shots corner, only because Spence was alive to the quick throw and saw it behind

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:35

12

Offside flag raised as Shots get an effort at goal which Johnson does well to keep out from 8 yards

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:34

11

Shots free kick, foul by Warburton, crossing chance from deep

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:33

11

Not great from Town on the ball so far, bit sloppy, bit aimless, lacking composure

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:32

9

Keane beaten in the air but Debrah thankfully there to mop up and the ball goes back to Johnson

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:31

9

Spence caught on the ball in midfield but Town get away with it

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:30

8

Corner headed away by Town

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:30

7

Dangerous cross from the right whistles through the box before the attack from Aldershot dies down. The hosts have a corner now though

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:28

6

Lovely take by Senior from Johnson’s free kick, but he slashes his shot across goal way wide

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
FC Halifax TownNational LeagueBT Sport