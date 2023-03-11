News you can trust since 1853
Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Aldershot v FC Halifax Town in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Head-to-head

Played 70, Aldershot wins 26, draws 22, Halifax wins 22

Reminder

There’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website

ICYMI - Aldershot v FC Halifax Town preview

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/aldershot-v-fc-halifax-town-preview-4059486

Stat

Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four games and in three of their last five away matches.

