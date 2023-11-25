News you can trust since 1853
Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Aldershot.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

17:01 GMT

FT

Aldershot 1-0 Halifax

Another late goal costs Town dear

17:00 GMT

98

Heartbreak for Town, low cross into the near post is converted by Tolaj

16:59 GMT

98

Goal Aldershot

16:58 GMT

98

Free kick cleared at the near post before Hunter commits a foul himself to stop a counter attack

16:58 GMT

97

Golden wins a free kick on the right, not far from the byline, crossing chance

16:57 GMT

96

Alli goes down in the box but no penalty given

16:56 GMT

95

Offside flag stops a late Aldershot attack

16:55 GMT

95

Foul by Stott on Barham just inside the Aldershot half

16:55 GMT

94

Aldershot clear it

16:55 GMT

94

Town free kick on the left, chance to cross into the box

