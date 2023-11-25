Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
Aldershot v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Aldershot 1-0 Halifax
Another late goal costs Town dear
Heartbreak for Town, low cross into the near post is converted by Tolaj
Goal Aldershot
Free kick cleared at the near post before Hunter commits a foul himself to stop a counter attack
Golden wins a free kick on the right, not far from the byline, crossing chance
Alli goes down in the box but no penalty given
Offside flag stops a late Aldershot attack
Foul by Stott on Barham just inside the Aldershot half
Aldershot clear it
Town free kick on the left, chance to cross into the box