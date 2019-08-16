Aldershot v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town aim to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to Aldershot.

The Shaymen’s 100 per cent start was brought to a halt on Tuesday night when they lost 1-0 at 10-man Wrexham, a result which knocked them off top-spot in the National League.

Before then, they had beaten Ebbsfleet (4-1), Hartlepool (2-0) and Dagenham and Redbridge (1-0).

Midfielder Niall Maher tweaked his hamstring the day before the Wrexham game but it is hoped he will be fit for Saturday.

Winger Danny Williams is expected to be back for the home game with Fylde next week from his hamstring injury.

Aldershot have won just one of their first four matches - 1-0 at Woking - losing the other three against Fylde (2-1), Solihull (2-1) and Bromley (1-0).

Manager Danny Searle was appointed in May a day after he resigned as Braintree boss and has been a coach in the academies at Chelsea, Charlton and West Ham.

The Shots were relegated from the National League last season, but were handed their place in the division back when Gateshead were demoted.

Twelve new signings have been made, alongside the retention of five senior players, and the promotion into the first-team squad of several academy players.

The Shots have only won once in their last 17 home matches - when they beat Havant and Waterlooville 2-0 in April.

Halifax lost 3-0 at Aldershot last season, and have only won five times in 32 visits to Aldershot, the last of which came courtesy of Scott McManus’ winner in December 2017.

You can follow live coverage of the game on Saturday afternoon our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Woking

Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town

Barnet v Chesterfield

Boreham Wood v Sutton United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Harrogate Town

Dover Athletic v Torquay United

Hartlepool United v Bromley

Maidenhead United v Chorley

Solihull Moors v Ebbsfleet United

Stockport County v Eastleigh

Barrow v Yeovil Town

Sunday’s National League fixture:

Notts County v Wrexham