Aldershot v FC Halifax Town preview

Aldershot v FC Halifax Town last season.

Venue: Recreation Ground

Date: Saturday, September 17

Kick-off: 5.20pm

Referee: Robert Massey-Ellis has shown 29 yellow cards and five red cards in eight National League games so far this season, as well as awarding four penalties. Took charge of Halifax's 1-0 defeat at Southend in April.

Odds: Aldershot win 7/4, draw 9/4, Halifax win 13/10

Last five games

Aldershot: Bromley (h) L 1-0, Oldham (a) L 2-1, Maidstone (h) L 3-1, Barnet (h) W 3-1, Notts County (a) L 2-0

Halifax: Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1, Scunthorpe (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) 1-1, Gateshead (h) W 2-0

Scorers

Aldershot: Justin Amaluzor (3), Inih Effiong (3), Tommy Willard, Ryan Glover

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (2), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour

Manager: Mark Molesley is a former Aldershot player who became a fans' favourite at the club. He was appointed as Shots boss in September last year. After a successful spell in charge of Weymouth, who he guided to back-to-back promotions, Moseley took charge at Southend but was unable to replicate his earlier success at Roots Hall, departing after just seven months at the helm.

Last season: 20th in National League

One to watch: Inih Effiong scored 13 goals for Woking last season and could be Aldershot's main man in attack this year.

Last time they met: Mikael Ndjoli's late equaliser cancelled out Martin Woods' opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in May.

Head-to-head: Played 69, Halifax wins 25, draws 22, Aldershot wins 22

Match facts: No team in the National League has lost more games in the division this season than Aldershot (6).

Only Dorking, Scunthorpe and Maidstone have conceded more goals in the division this season than Aldershot (15), while only Dorking have conceded more goals at home.

Aldershot are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 15 matches.

Halifax have scored in each of their last four games having failed to score in their first four.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Gateshead v Boreham W

Bromley v Maidstone

Southend v Wrexham

Yeovil v Chesterfield

Maidenhead v Woking

Oldham v Eastleigh

Dorking W v Notts Co

Wealdstone v Torquay

Scunthorpe v York

Solihull M v Barnet

Dag & Red v Altrincham