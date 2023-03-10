Aldershot v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy quarter-final tie against Aldershot.
Venue: The EBB Stadium
Date: Saturday, March 11
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Daniel Middleton has shown 51 yellow cards and seven red cards in 16 games this season. He was in charge for Town's 4-1 home defeat to Notts County in August.
In the league this season
Aldershot: PL36 W11 D6 L19 F49 A61 GS-12 Pts39
Halifax: PL36 W11 D9 L16 F34 A42 GD-8 Pts42
Last five games
Aldershot: Chesterfield (h) D 1-1, Wrexham (h) L 4-3, Dag & Red (a) L 2-1, Barnet (a) L 4-1, Torquay (h) D 1-1
Halifax: Solihull (h) D 1-1, Maidenhead (h) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 5-0, Dorking (a) D 0-0, Gateshead (a) D 0-0
Scorers
Aldershot: Inih Effiong (17), Ryan Glover (7), Tyler Cordner (6), Tommy Willard (5), Joe Partington, Tyler Frost, Francis Vincent, Giles Phillips, Oli Pendlebury, Corey Jordan, Ody Alfa, De Lacy-Turner, Harry Panayiotou
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (10), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (6), Milli Alli (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe
Manager: Ross McNeilly was appointed on December 6 having spent almost five years as The Shots' academy manager. While in caretaker-charge, Aldershot won five out of the eight games, picking up four clean sheets in the process. Since his appointment on a permanent basis, they have won six,
Last season: 20th in National League
One to watch: Ex-Halifax loanee Tahvon Campbell is now on loan at Aldershot from Rochdale. 13 goals in 21 league games for Woking last season earned him a move to League Two Rochdale, but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Spotland.
Head-to-head: Played 70, Aldershot wins 26, draws 22, Halifax wins 22
Last time they met: Town were destroyed 5-1 by Aldershot back in September, with two goals from Tyler Cordner and one each for Inih Effiong, Ryan Glover and Justin Amaluzor.
Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (34) or fewer away goals in the division than The Shaymen (12).
Aldershot have only failed to score in one of their last eight home matches.
Halifax have only won once in their last ten away matches, and have only won once in their last nine games home or away.
Halifax come into the game having kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league since October 2021.
Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four games and in three of their last five away matches.
No team has lost more home games in the National League this season than Aldershot (10)
Halifax have only scored more than once in an away league game once this season.
