Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy quarter-final tie against Aldershot.

The EBB Stadium. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Venue: The EBB Stadium

Date: Saturday, March 11

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Daniel Middleton has shown 51 yellow cards and seven red cards in 16 games this season. He was in charge for Town's 4-1 home defeat to Notts County in August.

In the league this season

Aldershot: PL36 W11 D6 L19 F49 A61 GS-12 Pts39

Halifax: PL36 W11 D9 L16 F34 A42 GD-8 Pts42

Last five games

Aldershot: Chesterfield (h) D 1-1, Wrexham (h) L 4-3, Dag & Red (a) L 2-1, Barnet (a) L 4-1, Torquay (h) D 1-1

Halifax: Solihull (h) D 1-1, Maidenhead (h) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 5-0, Dorking (a) D 0-0, Gateshead (a) D 0-0

Scorers

Aldershot: Inih Effiong (17), Ryan Glover (7), Tyler Cordner (6), Tommy Willard (5), Joe Partington, Tyler Frost, Francis Vincent, Giles Phillips, Oli Pendlebury, Corey Jordan, Ody Alfa, De Lacy-Turner, Harry Panayiotou

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (10), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (6), Milli Alli (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe

Manager: Ross McNeilly was appointed on December 6 having spent almost five years as The Shots' academy manager. While in caretaker-charge, Aldershot won five out of the eight games, picking up four clean sheets in the process. Since his appointment on a permanent basis, they have won six,

Last season: 20th in National League

One to watch: Ex-Halifax loanee Tahvon Campbell is now on loan at Aldershot from Rochdale. 13 goals in 21 league games for Woking last season earned him a move to League Two Rochdale, but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Spotland.

Head-to-head: Played 70, Aldershot wins 26, draws 22, Halifax wins 22

Last time they met: Town were destroyed 5-1 by Aldershot back in September, with two goals from Tyler Cordner and one each for Inih Effiong, Ryan Glover and Justin Amaluzor.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (34) or fewer away goals in the division than The Shaymen (12).

Aldershot have only failed to score in one of their last eight home matches.

Halifax have only won once in their last ten away matches, and have only won once in their last nine games home or away.

Halifax come into the game having kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league since October 2021.

Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four games and in three of their last five away matches.

No team has lost more home games in the National League this season than Aldershot (10)

Halifax have only scored more than once in an away league game once this season.

