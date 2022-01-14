Alfreton v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy game againat Alfreton.
Venue: The Impact Arena
Date: Tuesday, January 15
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Michael Barlow.
Season so far
Alfreton: P22, W10, D3, L9, F37, A30
Halifax: P28, W17, D6, L5, F49, A27
Last five games
Alfreton: Curzon Ashton (a) W 2-1, Gloucester (h) D 1-1, Curzon Ashton (FAT a) W 3-1, York (a) L 1-0, Boston (a) W 3-2
Halifax: Bradford Park Avenue (FAT a) D 3-3 (won on pens), Chesterfield (a) D 1-1, Grimsby (a) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Grimsby (h) W 1-0
Manager: Billy Heath. Having guided North Ferriby to an incredible FA Trophy success and 2015 and then a superb promotion into the National League in 2016, Heath and assistant manager Mark Carroll joined FC Halifax Town.
They went on to lead The Shaymen to promotion at the first time of asking before being sacked in January 2018.
Last season: 21st in National League North (season cut short due to Covid-19)
One to watch: Former Halifax striker Dayle Southwell had a mixed spell at The Shay but was prolific before then at Boston United and has plenty of experience under his belt.
Match facts: Halifax are unbeaten in their last seven games.
The winners will receive £5,250 in prize money.
Alfreton have lost just once in their last seven home matches.
Former Halifax players Dayle Southwell, Josh Wilde and Josh Clackstone are in the Alfreton squad.
If the match ends in a draw, the game will go straight to penalties.
Last time they met: Tom Denton scored the winner as Billy Heath’s FC Halifax Town edged past Alfreton at The Shay in April 2017 on their way to promotion into the fifth tier.
