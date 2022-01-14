Alfreton v FC Halifax Town preview

Dayle Southwell, FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town at the Shay, Halifax

Venue: The Impact Arena

Date: Tuesday, January 15

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Michael Barlow.

Season so far

Alfreton: P22, W10, D3, L9, F37, A30

Halifax: P28, W17, D6, L5, F49, A27

Last five games

Alfreton: Curzon Ashton (a) W 2-1, Gloucester (h) D 1-1, Curzon Ashton (FAT a) W 3-1, York (a) L 1-0, Boston (a) W 3-2

Halifax: Bradford Park Avenue (FAT a) D 3-3 (won on pens), Chesterfield (a) D 1-1, Grimsby (a) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Grimsby (h) W 1-0

Manager: Billy Heath. Having guided North Ferriby to an incredible FA Trophy success and 2015 and then a superb promotion into the National League in 2016, Heath and assistant manager Mark Carroll joined FC Halifax Town.

They went on to lead The Shaymen to promotion at the first time of asking before being sacked in January 2018.

Last season: 21st in National League North (season cut short due to Covid-19)

One to watch: Former Halifax striker Dayle Southwell had a mixed spell at The Shay but was prolific before then at Boston United and has plenty of experience under his belt.

Match facts: Halifax are unbeaten in their last seven games.

The winners will receive £5,250 in prize money.

Alfreton have lost just once in their last seven home matches.

Former Halifax players Dayle Southwell, Josh Wilde and Josh Clackstone are in the Alfreton squad.

If the match ends in a draw, the game will go straight to penalties.

Last time they met: Tom Denton scored the winner as Billy Heath’s FC Halifax Town edged past Alfreton at The Shay in April 2017 on their way to promotion into the fifth tier.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

