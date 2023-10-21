Two goals from Miili Alli sealed FC Halifax Town's second home win of the season with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Kidderminster Harriers.

Town mercifully scored a goal in the first-half but didn't do much else, with Amari Morgan-Smith cancelling out the opener.

But Alli's second proved decisive, with Town just about getting over the line, and with it, rising to seventh in the National League table.

You can't spell unconvincing win without win. Yes Halifax were a long way from perfect and have much to improve on, but a week on from Marine, they now have three straight league victories on the bounce and have finally won at home again.

Things could still be better, but they could be worse too.

Zak Brown could have put Kidderminster ahead after just a minute with a low shot wide from the left of the box.

That's all Town needed.

There was then a header on target by Bailey Hobson, with the visitors settling quicker.

Kidderminster were smoother and more fluid in possession; Halifax were more ragged, their play peppered by unforced errors stopping embryonic attacks from getting anywhere near the opposition box.

Things hadn't really improved by the time Alex Penny's header was tipped over midway through the first-half by Sam Johnson.

That was Kidderminster's sixth effort of the game, with Halifax yet to have one.

But from their first, and only of the opening half, Town went ahead when Ryan Galvin's cross was met by Alli's header ten yards out.

Back in the team and back among the goals, for the first time since the defeat at Chesterfield on September 19.

Kidderminster's first goal conceded in around six hours; Town's first scored at home in what felt like six weeks.

The hosts were soon brought back down to earth though. Ashley Hemmings' header was cleared off the line shortly before Brown's effort hit the bar from a corner and then Morgan-Smith blasted in the rebound.

Town’s lead had lasted five minutes.

Kidderminster remained the more controlled and assured side on the ball, with one-two's, control in tight spaces and good movement.

Halifax were ragged, disjointed and too rigid. Florent Hoti - one of three to come in along with Alli and Jordan Keane - wasn't impacting the game, Kane Thomson-Sommers was a mixed bag, while the visitors' defence were getting too comfortable an afternoon from Alli and Aaron Cosgrave.

Halifax looked more like the team in the relegation zone and Kidderminster the side just outside the play-offs.

Town's general malaise was summed up just before the break when a sloppy pass gifted the ball to Cosgrave a few yards inside the Kidderminster half but he gave it straight back to them under no pressure.

After a similarly uneventful start to the second-half, Halifax regained the lead - scoring more than once at home for only the third game this season - when Galvin burst into the box on the left and found Cosgrave, who sets it back for Alli to blast in for his second of the match, doubling his tally for the season.

Halifax's lead didn't translate into any form of superiority though. Kidderminster struggled to respond to Town's second like they did their first, but still looked the more threatening side.

The Shaymen's lead was Fabergé egg on a rickety stool; precious but fragile.

Brown was again denied by Johnson, who was also equal to Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain's vicious strike.

Cosgrave had a chance, against the run of play, but couldn't convert Max Wright's dangerous cross.

The Shaymen ended the game pinned back and forced into anywhere-will-do clearances.

Kidderminster skipper Krystian Pearce had a huge chance in added time but missed his kick near the penalty spot, shortly after Johnson had kept out a shot by Hobson.

Johnson made one last save from Alex Penny before the precious points were sealed.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Wright (Oluwabori 85), Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Galvin, Hoti (Evans 57, Alli, Cosgrave. Subs not used: Wilson, Iwobi, Chikukwa.

Scorer: Alli (28, 53)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 3

Kidderminster: Dibble, Penny, Richards, Pearce, Robinson (McNally 70), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brown, Maguire (Lissimore 80), Hosbon, Morgan-Smith (Phillips 70), Hemmings. Subs: Palmer, Hall.

Scorer: Morgan-Smith (33)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 7

Referee: Gareth Rhodes

Attendance: 2,037