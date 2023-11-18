Milli Alli's goal sealed an immediate return to winning ways for FC Halifax Town as they beat Wealdstone 1-0 at The Shay.

This was not the one-sided goal-fest of last season between these teams.

Wealdstone shaded the first-half and Halifax shaded the second in an even contest.

Town had some good moments and some not-so-good moments, but without playing to their best, they got the win. A good sign.

A flurry of chances mid-half was bookmarked by a pretty poor rest of the opening 45 minutes

The first 20 was an non-descript as it had been at Maidenhead, other than an early shot by Kane Thomson-Sommers saved by debutant keeper Marcus Dewhurst.

It didn't help that Town's first two corners went straight behind for a goal kick, inexplicably not beating the near post never mind the first man.

The biggest cheer of the half came when Dewhurst let a simple back pass roll out for a corner in-front of the South Stand. But given the state of Halifax's corner kicks, it was never likely to lead to anything.

Wealdstone then came to life and forced Sam Johnson into some fine saves, two in as many minutes midway through the half, first from ex-Town loanee Micah Obiero and then Tarryn Allarakha.

Halifax responded with a good header by Alli, who leapt brilliantly to meet a high cross from the right, but Dewhurst reacted well to keep it out with his feet right on the line.

Johnson then did well to deny Wealdstone's other former Halifax man, Tahvon Campbell's low drive from the left of the box.

The visitors moved the ball well, weren't afraid to drift out of their positions and built their attacks from the back.

They looked more cohesive, fluid and assured than Town, who had their moments too but failed to produce much momentum.

Wealdstone got players forward quickly when they had the ball in advanced areas, and the Halifax defence looked a little stretched at times, which Wealdstone's rarely did.

Thomson-Sommers again battled vainly in midfield for The Shaymen, but needed others around him to raise their game.

Town didn't seem to have the options or interplay in possession that Wealdstone did. But Wealdstone didn't quite have the quality to find the net.

The teams traded punches rather than knockout blows after the restart too, with a shot on target by Alli from just outside the box and an Alli-esque effort by Allarakha, who curled a shot just wide cutting in on his right foot from the left.

Alli then did what he does best by producing a belter of a shot that flew into the top corner.

Brilliant defending by Jordan Keane thwarted a Wealdstone attack before he found Aaron Cosgrave and it then reached Flo Hoti, who played in Alli on the right of the box and he did the rest.Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard was booked for his protests afterwards, presumably that Keane' challenge warranted a penalty.

Johnson was called upon on to make another good save shortly afterwards, but Town's goal seemed to rejuvenate the hosts and deflate the visitors.

Rob Harker went close moments after his return from injury with a shot that flashed across goal and wide.

Cosgrave and Alli also had efforts as Halifax racked up chances to seal the win.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter (Summerfield 70), Thomson-Sommers, Galvin, Hoti (Harker 75), Alli, Cosgrave (Wright 90). Subs not used: Wilson, Oluwabori.

Scorer: Alli (66)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 8

Wealdstone: Dewhurst, Cook, Barker, Mundle-Smith, Obiero, Charles (Ferguson 82), Mason, Bowen, Allarakhia, Campbell (Abdulmalik 77), Adarkwa (Andrews 77). Subs not used: Baptiste, Barrett.

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 3

Referee: Richard Aspinall

Attendance: 2,119 (97 away)