Altrincham 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Spence's opener cancelled out as Shaymen draw

Altrincham v Halifax

Kian Spence put Halifax in-front in the first-half, but defender Harry Perritt equalised for the hosts after the interval.

Neither team played as well as they're capable in a keenly fought contest that was lacking in quality.

Altrincham went into the game having not conceded at home in seven-and-a-half hours, but Town put an end to that run when Billy Waters’ low cross from the left of the box was converted by Spence at the far post.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither side was dominant before or immediately after the goal, although Altrincham saw more of the ball as the half went on.

Both sides were restricted to shots from outside the box though, with neither possessing enough guile or style to breach the others' back line.

Town were good off the ball though, managing to subdue Altrincham's creative players, pressing effectively and offering the hosts no encouragement.

Gerry McDonagh had used his height and strength to hold the ball up and win flick-ons, with Matty Warburton and Waters looking lively around him, both going close with efforts from range.

Dan Mooney had been a good outlet on the Altrincham right, evading Javid Swaby-Neavin a couple of times but without causing any damage.

Altrincham's first shot on target didn't arrive until the half-hour mark, when Elliot Osborne's spectacular drive from 25 yards was brilliantly tipped away by Sam Johnson.

Jordan Hulme also fired straight at Johnson ten minutes later.

Altrincham were never going to knock it long, so remained patient in possession, despite finding it difficult at times to make much progress.

Ex-Town man Matty Kosylo was positive and purposeful on the ball, driving forward and causing The Shaymen to backpedal, but any efforts to craft a shot at goal were either crowded out or lacking a final pass.

Tyrell Warren, who defended well all game, had a chance to double Town's lead shortly after the restart when a corner was recycled to him, but his shot at an angle from close range was kept out by Tony Thompson.

That save looked even better when, a few minutes later, on loan Accrington defender Perritt nodded in a terrific free-kick from the right by Mooney.

The pattern of the game changed little, with Altrincham seeing more of the ball but unable to covert that possession into chances.

The Shaymen also lacked a spark or rhythm to their play.

The game might have been between two good footballing sides but they weren't really showing it in what had become a scrappy, scruffy contest.

Ryan Colclough and McDonagh both scuppered good chances within a minute of each other, with their finishes as untidy as the match.

Neither team was showing the inclination or quality to find the winner.

Jordan Slew did well when he came off the bench, but Town struggled to build any momentum or pressure.

Mooney and Warburton both had late efforts, but a third goal never really looked likely.

Altrincham: Thompson, Perritt, Mullarkey, Ferguson, White, Marriott, Obsorne, Kosylo, Colclough (Jones 90), Mooney (Pringle 71), Hulme (Hancock 71). Subs not used: Moult, Cooper.

Scorer: Perritt (51)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Debrah, Swaby-Neavin, Green (Summerfield 59), Spence, Waters, Warburton, Gilmour (Dearnley 84), McDonagh (Slew 71). Subs not used: Martin, Bradbury.

Scorer: Spence (14)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 4

Attendance: 2,521 (756 away)

Referee: Elliott Swallow