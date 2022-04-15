Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game at Altrincham.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 14:48
ICYMI - Altrincham v FC Halifax Town preview
Altrincham v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Altrincham.
ICYMI - My interview with Town forward Matty Warburton
FC Halifax Town: "We've got the belief in the squad that we can do it" - Warburton on form, focus and the race for promotion
There is a calm focus and an unwavering belief from Matty Warburton that seems to be ingrained throughout the Halifax squad.
ICYMI - My interview with Pete Wild earlier this week
FC Halifax Town: "They're both massively important" - Wild focusing on maintaining two-points-a-game ratio over Easter double-header
Town boss Pete Wild reckons his two-points-a-game target would be enough to seal a top three finish in the National League.
Despite some mixed performances of late, let’s not forget The Shaymen have only lost two of their last 11 matches