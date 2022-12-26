News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Altrincham.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates

23

Another corner to Alty

23

Alty’s first corner of the game

22

Really good from Town off the ball, not letting Alty play out easily. Alty have a free kick now though, right of centre, 25 yds out

20

Town have been more like the home side so far, imposing themselves much better generally

18

Corner and follow up cross cleared

18

Town corner, their 4th already

16

Brilliant jinking run on the left by Colclough before his cross is glanced off target

15

Town have looked fairly bright these first 15 minutes, passing the ball better than Alty, who have been looser with possession

15

Town players not happy with an Alty tackle in the centre circle. Free kick given and on we go

13

Fantastic defending by Jordan Keane to prevent a shot one on one for the hosts

Next Page
Page 1 of 6