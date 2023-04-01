Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy semi-final against Altrincham.
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Town are second best. Alty keeping the ball well, moving it well across the pitch, passing and probing
Alty increasingly in control of the game, looking more comfortable in possession and able to move it quickly and effectively
Good chance for Alty, right footed shot flashes just wide of the upright from the edge of the box with Johnson beaten
Welch-Hayes wins a header against the much smaller Capello but he’s offside. That could be something Alty return to though, targeting high balls out to their right flank
Marriott and Lundstram getting on the ball a fair bir for Alty and dictating play, Town need to stop that
First shot on target of the game comes from Oyedele but it’s a bobbler along the ground and easily saved by Johnson