Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy semi-final against Altrincham.

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:17 BST
FC Halifax Town
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE

16

Town are second best. Alty keeping the ball well, moving it well across the pitch, passing and probing

14

Terrific run by Lundstram before his low cross is cleared. Follow up shot saved by Johnson

13

Alty increasingly in control of the game, looking more comfortable in possession and able to move it quickly and effectively

11

Good chance for Alty, right footed shot flashes just wide of the upright from the edge of the box with Johnson beaten

11

Shot on target by Alli from just outside the box but it’s tame and easily saved

10

Welch-Hayes wins a header against the much smaller Capello but he’s offside. That could be something Alty return to though, targeting high balls out to their right flank

9

Marriott and Lundstram getting on the ball a fair bir for Alty and dictating play, Town need to stop that

8

Hulme gets into some space 25 yds out but doesn’t shoot and is then tackled

6

First shot on target of the game comes from Oyedele but it’s a bobbler along the ground and easily saved by Johnson

5

Cross from the left easily held by Sam Johnson

FC Halifax TownAltrinchamFA Trophy