Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Altrincham.
By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

15:34 GMT

30

Town have lost their early composure and aren't controlling the game like they were in the first 10 minutes. More even now, but neither team making many inroads

15:31 GMT

27

Cross from the left goes through the Town box without a touch before a cross from the right goes behind for a goal kick

15:29 GMT

24

Cooke plays in Wright down the inside right channel in behind the Alty defence but he's offside

15:27 GMT

22

Cross by Kosylo cleared by Hunter. Galvin wasn't happy off the ball moments before at an apparent trip on him by Kosylo. One to keep an eye on

15:25 GMT

21

Free kick by Senior way over the bar

15:24 GMT

20

Cracking run forward through the middle by Galvin before he's tripped 30 yds out. Town free kick

15:21 GMT

16

Nice move by Alty ends with Wilson firing off target from inside the box. First we've see of Alty as an attacking side

15:18 GMT

13

Keane tries a long diagonal ball out to Golden on the right but it goes out for a goal kick

15:17 GMT

12

Free kick comes to nothing

15:16 GMT

11

Town free kick on the right, 10 yds from the byline, crossing chance

