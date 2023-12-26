Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We'll bring you all the updates throughout the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Town have lost their early composure and aren't controlling the game like they were in the first 10 minutes. More even now, but neither team making many inroads
Cross from the left goes through the Town box without a touch before a cross from the right goes behind for a goal kick
Cooke plays in Wright down the inside right channel in behind the Alty defence but he's offside
Cross by Kosylo cleared by Hunter. Galvin wasn't happy off the ball moments before at an apparent trip on him by Kosylo. One to keep an eye on
Free kick by Senior way over the bar
Cracking run forward through the middle by Galvin before he's tripped 30 yds out. Town free kick
Nice move by Alty ends with Wilson firing off target from inside the box. First we've see of Alty as an attacking side
Keane tries a long diagonal ball out to Golden on the right but it goes out for a goal kick
Free kick comes to nothing
Town free kick on the right, 10 yds from the byline, crossing chance