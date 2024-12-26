Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Altrincham 0-0 Halifax
Town had a man advantage for half the game after Kosylo’s dismissal but fail to make the most of it.
Pugh on for Hoti
Free kick comes to nothing
Free kick by Newby into the wall but Alty then win a free kick near the corner flag
Chance for Bickerstaff in the box but his shot is blocked
Alty free kick now 25-30 yds out, central
Tame shot on target by Hoti easily saved
4 added mins
Corner comes to nothing
Alty corner
Shot by Hoti from 20 yards plus always going over
Fantastic effort from an angle by Lewis Banks that Johnson tips away
Johnson claims the corner
Alty corner
Ross punches that one away
Another Oluwabori shot, also deflects for a corner
Shot by Oluwabori into the side netting but must have taken a deflection as its a Town corner
Bickerstaff on for Linney
Town want a penalty for a trip on Waters, who is booked for diving like Newby was in the 1st half
