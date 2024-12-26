Live

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:42 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Altrincham.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:03 BST

FT

Altrincham 0-0 Halifax

Town had a man advantage for half the game after Kosylo’s dismissal but fail to make the most of it.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:02 BST

95

Pugh on for Hoti

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:01 BST

94

Free kick comes to nothing

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:00 BST

93

Free kick by Newby into the wall but Alty then win a free kick near the corner flag

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:59 BST

92

Chance for Bickerstaff in the box but his shot is blocked

Alty free kick now 25-30 yds out, central

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:58 BST

91

Tame shot on target by Hoti easily saved

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:58 BST

91

4 added mins

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:57 BST

90

Corner comes to nothing

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:57 BST

90

Alty corner

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:56 BST

88

Shot by Hoti from 20 yards plus always going over

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

87

Fantastic effort from an angle by Lewis Banks that Johnson tips away

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

85

Johnson claims the corner

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

83

Alty corner

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

83

Ross punches that one away

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

82

Another Oluwabori shot, also deflects for a corner

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

82

Shot by Oluwabori into the side netting but must have taken a deflection as its a Town corner

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

80

Bickerstaff on for Linney

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

79

Town want a penalty for a trip on Waters, who is booked for diving like Newby was in the 1st half

