Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Altrincham.

Phil Parkinson. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Venue: Moss Lane

Date: Monday, December 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Michael Barlow has shown 21 yellow cards and one red card in seven National League games this season. Took charge of Halifax's home defeat against Torquay and their away defeat at Wrexham this season, and awarded Scunthorpe a penalty in their 2-2 draw at Altrincham in September.

Odds: Altrincham win 21/20, draw 23/10, Halifax win 13/5

In the league this season:

Altrincham: PL23 W7 D8 L8 F33 A42 GD-9 Pts29

Halifax: PL22 W9 D4 L9 F21 A27 GD-6 Pts31

Last five games

Altrincham: Woking (a) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 2-1, Southend (a) D 2-2, Maidstone (a) W 3-2, Curzon Ashton (h) W 1-0

Halifax: Boreham Wood (h) W 1-0, Yeovil (a) L 1-0, Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Dorking (h) W 3-1, Guiseley (FAT a) W 1-0

Scorers

Altrincham: Ryan Colclough (6), Chris Conn-Clarke (6), Marcus Dinanga (6), Elliot Newby (4), Toby Mullarkey (4), Aaron Bennett (3), Josh Lundstram (2), Elliot Osborne, Connor Jennings, Jake Cooper, Jordan Hulme, Dan Malone, Egli Kaja

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (5), Rob Harker (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur

Manager: Phil Parkinson was appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons. Parkinson took Nantwich to FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, when they lost to Halifax.

Last season: 14th in National League

One to watch: 27-year-old winger Ryan Colclough started his career at Crewe Alexandra before playing for Wigan and Scunthorpe. After scoring eight league goals in his first season at Altrincham, Colclough reached double figures last season with 11 and looks set to at least match that tally again with six in 23 league games so far this campaign.

Head-to-head: Played 23, Altrincham wins 5, draws 7, Halifax wins 11

Last time they met: Kian Spence's opener was cancelled out by Harry Perritt as the teams drew 1-1 in April.

Match facts: Halifax could end the year in the play-offs if they win and other results go their way.

Altrincham will move above Halifax in the table if they win.

Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (21).

Only Yeovil, Oldham and Torquay have scored fewer away goals this season in the fifth tier than Halifax (8).

Altrincham are unbeaten in their last six games, winning their last three. Halifax have also won their last three matches, only losing once in their last seven outings.

Halifax have only failed to score once in their last 14 matches.

After failing to win any of their first nine league games, Altrincham have won seven of their last 14 league matches.

Halifax have won seven of their last 11 league games.

Monday's National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Woking

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town

Barnet v Boreham Wood

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidstone United

Dorking Wanderers v Eastleigh

Notts County v Oldham Athletic

Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield

Southend United v Bromley

Torquay United v Yeovil Town

Wealdstone v Maidenhead United

Wrexham v Solihull Moors