Altrincham v FC Halifax Town preview

Moss Lane

Venue: Moss Lane

Date: Friday, April 15

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Elliott Swallow has taken charge of three Halifax away wins already this season, the 3-2 win at Woking in August, the 1-0 win at Wealdstone in December and the 2-0 win at Weymouth in March. He has shown 47 yellow cards and two red cards in 12 National League games this season.

Odds: Altrincham win 19/10, draw 9/4, Halifax win 5/4

Season so far

Altrincham: P40, W14, D8, L18 F62, A65

Halifax: P43, W25, D8, L10, F67, A41

Last five games

Altrincham: Weymouth (h) W 5-0, Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Southend (a) L 2-0, Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Aldershot (h) W 1-0

Halifax: Wrexham (a) L 3-1, King's Lynn (a) L 2-0, Wealdstone (h) W 2-0, Solihull (h) D 0-0, Woking (h) W 2-1

Scorers

Altrincham: Ryan Colclough (11), Dan Mooney (10), Matty Kosylo (8), Josh Hancock (7), AJ Leitch-Smith (4), Jake Moult (4), Toby Mullarkey (3), Tom Peers (3), Marcus Dinanga (3), Jordan Hulme (2), Barry Baggley, Jake Cooper, Connor Kirby, Ben Pringle, Tom Hannigan

Halifax: Billy Waters (20), Matty Warburton (12), Jordan Slew (10), Kian Spence (4), Tom Bradbury (4), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Zak Dearnley (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Gerry McDonagh, Aaron Martin

Manager: Phil Parkinson was appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons. Parkinson took Nantwich to FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, when they lost to Halifax.

Last season: 17th in National League

One to watch: Winger Ryan Colclough scored eight goals in 28 league games for Altrincham last season and has netted 11 goals in 32 league matches so far this season. He signed a new contract with the club last summer.

Match facts: Only Stockport County have won more National League games this season than Halifax (22).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (29)

Ten of Halifax's last 12 goals have come in the second-half of games

Altrincham have won their last five home games in a row without conceding a goal

Altrincham have kept six clean sheets in their last seven matches

Last time they met: Goals from Jordan Slew and Billy Waters saw Halifax win 2-0 at The Shay back in August.

Friday’s National League fixtures:

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town

Boreham Wood v Dover Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge v Barnet

Eastleigh v Bromley

Grimsby Town v Stockport County

Maidenhead United v Weymouth

Notts County v King's Lynn Town

Southend United v Wealdstone

Woking v Torquay United

Wrexham v Solihull Moors