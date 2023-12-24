Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Altrincham.

Phil Parkinson, manager of Altrincham

Venue: Moss Lane

Date: Tuesday, December 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: James Westgate has shown 22 yellow cards but no red cards in six National League game this season. He took charge of Altrincham's 1-1 home draw with Kidderminster on October 24 and Town's 1-1 draw at Solihull on August 25 in what is his first season officiating at this level.

Odds: Altrincham 19/20, draw 5/2, Halifax 14/5

In the league this season

Altrincham: PL23 W10 D9 L4 F44 A32 GD12 Pts39

Halifax: PL24 W9 D9 L6 F28 A23 GD5 Pts36

Last five games

Altrincham: Rochdale (a) L 3-0, Solihull (h) W 6-1, Halifax (FAT a) D 0-0 (won on penalties), Fylde (h) W 2-1, Bromley (a) D 2-2

Halifax: Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0, Altrincham (FAT h) D 0-0 (lost on penalties), Gateshead (a) W 2-0, Rochdale (h) D 2-2

Scorers

Altrincham: Conn-Clarke (13), Amaluzor (6), Linney (5), Newby (4), Angus (3), Baines (3), Donawa (3), Banks, Cooper, Jones, Marriott, Dackers

Halifax: Alli (6) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter, Stott

Manager: Phil Parkinson was appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons. His successful stint at Altrincham has seen him linked with some bigger clubs and establish a reputation as one of the best managers in non-league. Parkinson took Nantwich to FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, when they lost to Halifax, and also lost to The Shaymen in last season's semi-finals.

Last season: 17th in National League

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke was terrific on loan from Fleetwood last season and is now back at the club permanently. His signing was considered a coup for The Robins and that has been proven right with a strong start to the season, showing he is capable of scoring and creating goals regularly at this level.

Head-to-head: Played 27, Altrincham wins 6, draws 10, Halifax wins 11

Last time they met: Altrincham gained a measure of revenge for last season's FA Trophy semi-final defeat by knocking Halifax out of the competition on penalties on December 12.

Match facts: Halifax have the best defensive record in the National League this season, conceding just 23 goals.

Chris Conn-Clarke has scored 10 goals in his last 13 league appearances.

No team has conceded as few away goals in the fifth tier this season as Halifax (11)

Only Chesterfield and Aldershot have scored more home goals this season in the National League than Altrincham (26)

Altrincham are unbeaten in their last seven home matches and have scored in every home game this season.

Boxing Day National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Woking

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town

Boreham Wood v Kidderminster Harriers

Dagenham & Redbridge v Eastleigh

Dorking Wanderers v Oxford City

Ebbsfleet United v Bromley

Gateshead v York City

Hartlepool United v Oldham Athletic

Maidenhead United v Wealdstone

Rochdale v AFC Fylde

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield