Annual improvement work begins on Shay pitch

No game is scheduled on the Shay pitch for over a month, with the next match taking place there Halifax Panthers' Championship clash against York on Monday, July 11.

The condition of the pitch again caused issues for FC Halifax Town this season, with former manager Pete Wild unhappy back in February that the Panthers' home game against London Broncos went ahead a day after his team's match with Bromley was postponed.

Town's home game against Dover later that month was also postponed due to the state of the pitch.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “Following the Halifax Panthers game on Tuesday 31 May, contractors were on site first thing the next morning and are working over the bank holiday to undertake the annual maintenance of the Shay pitch.