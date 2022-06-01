Annual improvement work begins on Shay pitch

No game is scheduled on the Shay pitch for over a month, with the next match taking place there Halifax Panthers' Championship clash against York on Monday, July 11.
The condition of the pitch again caused issues for FC Halifax Town this season, with former manager Pete Wild unhappy back in February that the Panthers' home game against London Broncos went ahead a day after his team's match with Bromley was postponed.
Town's home game against Dover later that month was also postponed due to the state of the pitch.
Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “Following the Halifax Panthers game on Tuesday 31 May, contractors were on site first thing the next morning and are working over the bank holiday to undertake the annual maintenance of the Shay pitch.
“The works include removing the pitch surface to approximately 20mm, which will leave the surface flat, clean and ready for renovation. The surface will then be treated with 120 tonnes of amelioration sand, which is recommended to support well-structured soil. The pitch surface will then be restored, levelled and then seeded in four directions.”