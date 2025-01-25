Another excellent win on the road for Town as they beat Solihull Moors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goals from Andrew Oluwabori and Owen Bray gave FC Halifax Town another excellent away victory as they won 2-0 at Solihull Moors.

Another week has passed without a Town home game, but life on the road seems to suit this Halifax side just fine.

And they avenged their play-off defeat here last season while playing the role of party-poopers to spoil new Solihull boss Matt Taylor's first game in charge.

Halifax's last away league defeat was at Rochdale all the way back on October 22; if they could play at home like they do away, then the league leaders would be looking nervously over their shoulders.

The Shaymen couldn't have made a better start, scoring after just four minutes when Max Wright won the ball back high up the pitch before a low cross from the right by Bray was met with a first time finish by Oluwabori in off the post.

Wright's tenacity was mirrored throughout the Town side; they were like a team of coiled springs, constantly in a state of readiness off the ball for when they could pounce.

Solihull weren't without chances, despite looking fairly sluggish compared to Halifax, with Fletcher Holman just about put off enough by Will Smith to fire off target, and Jamey Osborne scuffing a shot from just outside the box and Alex Whitmore doing the same inside the box.

Scott High had a shot blocked after a lovely pass by Jack Evans had found Wright, and another straight at keeper Killian Barrett.

Solihull grew into the opening half, with Bradley Stevenson bringing a decent save out of Sam Johnson from a tight angle.

The hosts got into some good positions, but didn't have enough composure in and around the box, although Smith and Adam Adetoro were marshalling the Halifax defence well.

Town became a bit less snappy in the tackle and a bit more lax on the ball as the first 45 went on, but the visitors still had some promising counter-attacks from turnovers in possession that they should have made more of.

Was Chris Millington, watching from the stands again, content though?

Not enough to stop him making a double change at the interval, with the goalscorer and Zak Emmerson replaced by the returning Jamie Cooke and debiutant Luca Thomas.

And the latter didn't take long to show what he'll add to the side.

After having a shot that would have sneaked in blocked, the on loan Leeds man produced a delighhtful flick to find Bray, whose low left-footed shot was placed perfectly into the corner beyond the reach of the keeper.

Stevens could have halved the deficit almost immediately afterwards but skied a shot when a free kick was headed back across goal.

Thomas had caught the eye before kick-off with some keepy-uppys in the warm-up and nearly pulled off a wonderful goal when he tried to lob the keeper from the halfway line, but Barrett got back to catch it.

Olly Tipton hit the post after a long throw was cleared to him on the edge of the box, and then James Clarke's shot was tipped behind, with Solihull dominating the ball and far from out of the game.

But the more chances they missed, the more any hope seemed to ebb away from the hosts.

Solihull: Barrett, Oakley, Clarke, Whitmore, Tipton, Newton, Osborne (Bostock 81), Stevenson, Bowen (Warburton 70), Stevens, Holman (Morrison 63). Subs not used: Walker, Corns, Bruck, Francis-Burrell.

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Galvin, High, Evans (Jenkins 85), Wright (Cappello 84), Bray (Pugh 66), Oluwabori (Cooke 46), Emmerson (Thomas 46). Subs not used: Ford, Cummings.

Scorers: Oluwabori (4), Bray (55)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 2

Attendance: 1,416

Referee: Paul Marsden

Town man of the match: Honourable mentions to Max Wright, Jack Evans and Will Smith, but I'll give it to Adam Adetoro. Has been getting better these last few weeks and he didn't put a foot wrong today.