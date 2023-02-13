Roots Hall. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

What kind of form do Southend go into the game in?

Southend were beaten in the FA Trophy at the weekend but prior to that they had won four of the previous five so it’s been quite good. The league has always been the biggest target this season and Southend are doing well to be in the play-offs. But being honest anything on the field seems insignificant right now given the size of the problems off it.

How is the morale and mood in the camp at the moment?

The players are a tight-knit group and deserve praise for their efforts in this tough time. But it’s really hard going here at the moment though so everyone is affected. It’s really draining and depressing and the worse it’s ever been.

What is the latest with the club's off the field problems and what impact is that having on the field?

Players haven’t been paid for February and staff haven’t been since November. The club have been in a transfer embargo since September and are back in court due to a winding up petition from HMRC at the start of March. No-one knows what will happen after that. As I said earlier, on the field stuff seems almost irrelevant but at least once the games get underway it’s a chance to focus on something else.

How are the fans feeling about it all?

Heartbroken. It’s devastating to see everything falling apart in front of our eyes.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Wing-backs has been the most used formation from Southend this season. They press quite high up the pitch too and like to try and get after teams.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

I’d say Jack Bridge. He plays down the left hand side and is Blues’ biggest threat going forward.

How do you think Halifax should approach the game to give themselves the best chance of getting a result?

I can’t give too much away can I! The way things are at the moment I think the first goal will be important so a strong, solid start from your perspective could prove key.

Injuries/suspensions?

Rhys Murphy is expected to miss out with a thigh problem and Chris Wreh will join him on the sidelines with a knee injury. Kacper Lopata suffered a knee injury on Saturday so is a doubt.

Likely line-up and formation?

(5-3-2): Nna Noukeu, Scott-Morriss, Hobson, Kensdale, Ralph, Bridge, Miley, Taylor, Husin, Powell, Cardwell.

How do you rate Southend's chances of promotion this season?