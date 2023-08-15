Town boss Chris Millington

Goals in each half by Rob Harker and Adam Senior saw Halifax bounce back from defeat at Boreham Wood on Saturday to make it two wins from three at the start of the season.

"Really enjoyable evening, always exciting coming to play in-front of a big crowd, we had a fantastic away following, phenomenal, and they were fantastic from the first minute to the last," Millington told the Courier.

"Even when it went to 1-1 we could still hear them, they were still getting behind the boys.

"Just a thoroughly enjoyable evening.

"We've conceded from a set-piece, which is a frustration and we've got to make sure we're defending those better.

"We've conceded three goals so far this season, all off set-pieces, so we've got to make sure we improve that.

"But after that, Sam's made a couple of saves, their keeper's made a couple, we've nicked it off them high up the pitch a few times, as we wanted to, to hit them on the counter, and arguably could have had a couple more.

"So all in all, as an away performance they don't get much better so I think we deserved the win."

On Harker, who opened the scoring with a sensational effort from 25 yards, Millington said: "It's what he does - if anything it's annoying he doesn't do it more often in games because he does it day in, day out in training.

"He's got an awesome strike on him, he just needs a bit of space in-front of him, he needs to be forward facing, and he'll score more of them.

"Of course we want goals out of him but aside from that, his all-round number nine play today, stretching and threatening off the shoulder, getting in-front of his centre-halves - he was up against two very good centre-halves, very experienced - he's managed to control possession for us really well high up the pitch.

"People will start to see a bit of what he's about. I remember some of the comments about Mani Dieseruvwe this time last year and then by the end of the season everyone's desperate for him to stay.

"I think by the time we get to September, people will really start to understand what Rob Harker's about and appreciate his quality."

After conceding a goal from a corner, Town hit back by scoring one themselves from a corner through Senior.

"Very pleasing yeah, because that was one of the central themes at half-time was fixing some issues around our set-pieces, which is a job we've all got to contribute to, staff and players," Millington said.

"But also we were a bit frustrated by some of the deliveries off our own attacking set-pieces, they just weren't good enough.

"We're trying to squeeze those extra one per cent's wherever we can and we can't start to work with players attacking the ball in the box if the ball isn't arriving there with any quality off set-pieces.

"The fantastic thing about this group of players is they take information and feedback incredibly well, they take it on board, they listen and they try and apply it.

"They contribute by giving feedback as well that often results in a change of actions.

"It's just a really positive evening all round."

When asked what had pleased him most about the performance, Millington said: "We had a little bit of adversity because Milli Alli unfortunately pulled out after we'd done all our match prep and practiced all our set-pieces and our game-plan yesterday.

"Andrew Oluwaborui's come in and been one of the star men for me, with very little time to get himself ready and organised, and he's come in and done a fantastic job for the team in terms of his work-rate but also he's carried the ball up the pitch and there was a fantastic dribble in the second-half where he went past two or three players and worked the keeper, which is all we ask of our forwards - make sure you work the keeper.

"So that was pleasing. The organisation and structure, the build-up to the first goal I thought was fantastic.

"Without watching it back I can already pick a good number of things I thought were really impressive about the performance."

On Alli's injury, Millington said: "He's been playing with a niggle in the groin for a while and decided this morning that it wasn't possible for him to play."