Ashton United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll be providing live updates from both matches on this live blog, plus there will be on-the-whistle match reports on both games on the Courier website, plus reaction from Town boss Chris Millington after the match at Curzon Ashton.
Ashton United 2-2 FC Halifax Town
Shaymen looked home and dry at HT but credit to Ashton for the second-half comeback.
Free kick curled over the bar by Oluwabori
Town free kick for handball on the left corner of the Ashton box
Cappello bursts down the left of the box and tries to squeeze a cross in but Ashton deal with it
Shot dragged wide by Cosgrave across goal from just outside the box
Decent run by Oluwabori on the left of the box before Ashton whack it clear
Corner punched away and then cleared by the hosts
And another Town corner