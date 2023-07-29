News you can trust since 1853
Ashton United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of both FC Halifax Town friendlies today – against Ashton United at 12pm and Curzon Ashton at 3pm.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll be providing live updates from both matches on this live blog, plus there will be on-the-whistle match reports on both games on the Courier website, plus reaction from Town boss Chris Millington after the match at Curzon Ashton.

Ashton United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
13:54 BST

Report

Match report about to go live on the Courier website, and then it’s off to Curzon Ashton, about 10 minutes away. I’ll be back on this blog shortly

13:52 BST

FT

Ashton United 2-2 FC Halifax Town

Shaymen looked home and dry at HT but credit to Ashton for the second-half comeback.

13:51 BST

90

Free kick curled over the bar by Oluwabori

13:51 BST

90

Town free kick for handball on the left corner of the Ashton box

13:50 BST

90

Cappello bursts down the left of the box and tries to squeeze a cross in but Ashton deal with it

13:49 BST

88

Shot dragged wide by Cosgrave across goal from just outside the box

13:46 BST

Reminder

There’ll be live coverage of Town’s second friendly of the day at Curzon Ashton later this afternoon on this live blog, plus there’ll be a match report of the Ashton game on the Courier website just after full time, as well as a match report and post-match reaction after the Curzon game

13:45 BST

84

Decent run by Oluwabori on the left of the box before Ashton whack it clear

13:44 BST

84

Corner punched away and then cleared by the hosts

13:43 BST

84

And another Town corner

