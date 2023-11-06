Assistant manager Andy Cooper's game-by-game assessment of FC Halifax Town's season so far

We sat down with FC Halifax Town assistant manager Andy Cooper to get his thoughts, game-by-game, on The Shaymen’s season so far.
Town are next in action at Maidenhead on Saturday.
1. Halifax 2-0 Bromley, Saturday August 5
"I think we only had a couple of debuts in the end, despite the overhaul from last season. We started front-foot, loads of energy, loads of forward running, created loads of chances in the first-half. The Jack Evans goal came from something we worked on, with Ryan Galvin coming inside to receive it and our midfielders breaking high into the box. It was a really pleasing start, we fully deserved the win. We were our typical self that we left off as at the back end of last season - very organised off the ball, and a clean sheet to start with. I thought we fully merited the three points and it was a really solid start." Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Boreham Wood 2-0 Halifax, Saturday August 12
"Tough game, not our fluid self. We were disappointed to concede both goals from set-pieces. It was quite a tight game apart from that. We threw bodies forward towards the end, created six chances but Boreham Wood had loads of bodies around it and it was just block after block, holding firm. One that got away, I don't think the performance was too wide of the mark and what you expect when you go to Boreham Wood, but disappointing how we defended those key moments, which you know you're going to have to against Boreham Wood." Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Oldham Athletic 1-2 Halifax, Tuesday August 15
"Vividly remember after Rob's superb strike, we conceded but our fans were really behind the team. I remember Milly mentioning it on the sideline that we could hear them and feel them getting behind us. A real tough, physical game, we had a lot to deal with in the air, it was backs-against-the-wall but a really resilient display and worthy of the points in the end." Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Halifax 1-1 Oxford City, Saturday August 19
"Game of two halves. Stretched them with pace and energy at the start, loads of balls into the box, we scored, Cookie hit the post, we had one cleared off the line. Should have been out of sight at half-time and the second-half we were outfought and we were out-of-character for us at home. Not the type of performance at home we'd produced for a while, it was disappointing to come away 1-1." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON