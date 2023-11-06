Assistant manager Andy Cooper's game-by-game assessment of FC Halifax Town's season so far

1 . Halifax 2-0 Bromley, Saturday August 5

"I think we only had a couple of debuts in the end, despite the overhaul from last season. We started front-foot, loads of energy, loads of forward running, created loads of chances in the first-half. The Jack Evans goal came from something we worked on, with Ryan Galvin coming inside to receive it and our midfielders breaking high into the box. It was a really pleasing start, we fully deserved the win. We were our typical self that we left off as at the back end of last season - very organised off the ball, and a clean sheet to start with. I thought we fully merited the three points and it was a really solid start." Photo: Marcus Branston