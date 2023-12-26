Andy Cooper

Goals from Milli Alli and Jamie Cooke extended The Shaymen's strong end-of-year form and kept them in the play-off places going into 2024.

"Dominant display against a strong side," Cooper told the Courier.

"They tweaked their shape a bit to what we'd prepped for but as soon as the team sheet came in we were able to adjust and I thought we were really comfortable.

"We know they're such a threat and at 2-0, we've got to make sure we see the game out a bit better than we did, and not make any hairy moments.

"But ultimately, I thought we were so much better with the ball than we have been, we were able to sustain possession, knock it around and create good chances, while also having a real energy about us at the top of the pitch, and then doing the ugly side of the game really well - defending in the middle of the pitch, pressing, aggressive tackles.

"!t was a real strong performance and one that we want to be known for, we want to be energetic and organised.

"You need moments of resilience but we were on the front-foot and dominated from start to finish."

When asked where he would rank that performance this season, Cooper said: "I think backing up previous performances and keeping that consistency is probably the most pleasing thing.

"Obviously the three points are the be-all and end-all but being able to back up performances time and time again is what we need, so to not veer too far off course.

"We were as good as we've been all season away from home and we created the chances and finished them well.

"We've had moments in other away performances where we've not been able to stick the ball in the net but I thought, to a man, we were absolutely superb and thoroughly deserved the three points."

Cooke was Town's only change from the side that started the 2-2 draw with Rochdale.

"He's always a threat. He's known for how hard he works and how he grafts but you saw today how he was able to bring the two tens into play and link play was brilliant, and he was able to dribble and drive at their back line," Cooper said.

"His minutes have been limited this season and he's been chomping at the bit to get back in, so I'm just really pleased for people like him and others who've had to be patient.

"Kane Thomson-Sommers was absolutely outstanding in midfield, he's done all the unseen stuff superbly well, backed up in there by Jack Hunter.

"It's a squad game - ew understand the frustrations if you're not starting but everyone will be needed and will get opportunities and Cookie has taken his today really well."

The result continues Town's fine form against their fellow promotion hopefuls, with the return game against Altrincham at The Shay to come on New Year's Day.

"We've said all season that we've got no-one to fear, we can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

"I think it's only Chesterfield that's beaten us in the top seven. We've taken points off Barnet, Gateshead - we've been really strong against the teams that have spent the money and been able to bring in players for fees," Cooper said.

"We back ourselves, we back this group. I think they've matured, they've shown a lot of maturity over this period to back up the performances like they have.

"We had the game on Saturday and were back in on Sunday, trained on Christmas Eve ands then trusted the players to spend time with their family on Christmas Day and then met early today and were fully prepped.

"We executed a proper Halifax Town performance today that I would hope resonates with the fans who were brilliant and backed us all the way."