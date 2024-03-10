Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The left-back has been out of action with a hamstring injury since the 3-1 win at Dorking on February 10.

He was back in full training on Friday and trained again before the win against Boreham Wood.

"We'll have to assess him to make the call whether he'd be in contention to start or maybe for a place on the bench," Cooper said.

"Nobody else would be in contention though, it's too soon.

"As importantly, the lads who played need to be wrapped up to make sure they can roll out to play again.

"We have got lads that are carrying knocks and niggles and injuries and we're going to have to go to the well again.

"We know it's going to be a battle so we'll be ready for it."

Attacker Jamie Cooke is still not back in any contact training or any ball work as he battles an ongoing ankle ligament issue.

"He's being assessed daily in his progress but it's an awkward injury, a bit innocuous but he's still getting discomfort from it so he's still not been able to join in," Cooper said.

Defender Jordan Keane had further tests on Thursday and saw a specialist on Friday but won't be back before Tuesday's game, and neither will winger Angelo Cappello, who is yet to rejoin full training.

On defender Tom Wilson, Cooper said: "He was ill for a couple of days this week but was back in for a couple of days but won't be available for the next week I'd say."

And on whether fellow centre-back Jo Cummings was on track for a possible return next month, Cooper said: "There's a possibility.

"He's back in full contact training although we're slightly tapering the work load and what he does, so he might go off and work with the fitness coach individually, but he's fully committed to 11 v 11s, training games.