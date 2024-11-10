Andy Cooper says Jack Evans' absence from the win against Woking on Saturday was precautionary and is confident the midfielder will be back in contention for next weekend's trip to Yeovil.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans and his recent midfield partner Scott High both missed the victory over Woking, with Jack Jenkins and Tom Pugh starting in their place.

"Just a reaction to his knee, just a tweak of the knee from the York game," Cooper said on Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was more preventative, to lose him for one game rather than risk it and lose him longer.

Jack Evans

"Hopefully he'll be back in training this coming week with a veiw to being back involved for Yeovil, but probably not Middlesborough."

On High's injury, the assistant manager said: "He damaged his ankle. Obviously he gets assessed and checked by his parent club, so he's back at Huddersfield, where he'll remain for treatment.

"Over the next ten days we'll be able to get a clearer idea of how long he'll be out for but it's early days in terms of the diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we need to wait and see what happens because he's Huddersfield Town's player.

"He's had a big impact, he's a good character around the place."

Cooper says discussions are ongoing regarding High's loan from Huddersfield Town, which Halifax are hoping to extend into January.

"His injury will get assessed in terms of full diagnosis, full length of time, and then we'll assess it from there and see where we're going," said Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no deal been done, nothing in place yet, but we're hopeful he can continue his journey with us and continue to have an impact like he has done."

Winger Max Wright is still a couple of weeks off being back in contention.

"He's back out running, so it's great to have him back on the grass but he's still not joined in the full training sessions yet," Cooper said.

"He's stepped it up a gear this week. He's been managing a toe issue as well as the knee injury he suffered, so by having the time off his feet, it's allowed the toe injury to settle down and heal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Harvey Sutcliffe wasn't involved against Woking due to a hamstring injury.

"He needs further assessment," said Cooper. "It's disappointing for someone who's trained really well and would have had an opportunuty for sure against Middlesborough.

"It's really disappointing for him, it's a setbacl.

"We've had it with other players who come out of under 21s football, the challenge to step into National League exposure, the training.

"We've got to make sure he gets the proper care and gets back on the grass as soon as he can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on defender Ryan Galvin, Cooper said: "He's probably ahead of schedule.

"He's the ultimate professional in terms of how he looks after himself and how he trains.

"His rehab's going really well. It's probably too soon for him (to be back) the next couple of weeks, he's still not rejoined training.

"But he's making good progress and that's testament to how he looks after himself off the pitch."