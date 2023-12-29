Assistant manager Cooper provides update on Harker, Wright, Summerfield, Evans, Arthur, Cummings and Hoti
and live on Freeview channel 276
"He's been away from the club but he's in contact with Milly," Cooper told the Courier, “it's an ongoing personal issue for him."
Cooper said winger Max Wright will be monitored ahead of the game to assess whether he can play after limping off in the Boxing Day win at Altrincham.
“He rolled his ankle sticking in the mud, twisting and turning,” Cooper said. "So it'll have to be further assessed but no immediate panic or alarm."
On whether midfielder Luke Summerfield would be available, Cooper said: “He'll need to be assessed before any decision's made."
Jack Evans is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle problem.
"He's doing well,” Cooper said, “hopefully going into the start of the New Year he'll be looking to get back on the grass to do some work, some straight-line running, so he's progressing well an fully committed to his programme.
"He was in the away end at Altrincham watching the game.”
On defender Festus Arthur, Cooper said: "He's been involved in matchday warm-ups at home to get a feel for being part of the group again.
"He's a few weeks back into full contact training now and will no doubt want to start seeing some action at the start of the year."
When asked if Town would look at loaning Arthur out to get him some minutes, Cooper said: "We've got to see how the numbers and bodies pull through these games before any decision's made but I wouldn't rule it out."
On fellow defender Jo Cummings, Cooper said: "He's very good around the place, very committed to what he's doing but with the nature of the injury, we're still looking at April."
Midfielder Florent Hoti has been an unused substitute in the last two games, but Cooper says he is fully fit.
"I think it's managing the moments of the game where we think he can have the most impact, and with the injury he's had, making sure he's ready when he comes in and can fully contribute to the type of game,” said the assistant boss.
"In the last couple of games, we've used different options but he's fully fit and raring to go and I've no doubt over the next few games he'll get his opportunity."