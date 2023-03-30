Aston Villa winger Hanson selected for Scotland friendlies
Halifax’s Kirsty Hanson has been included in the Scotland Women’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Australia and Costa Rica.
By Mark Berry
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Hanson, 24, has been in great form for Villa, where she is on loan from Manchester United for the season, and was nominated for the Women’s Super League Player of the Month award in February.
The Villans won all four of their games in March, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.