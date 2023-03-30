News you can trust since 1853
Aston Villa winger Hanson selected for Scotland friendlies

Halifax’s Kirsty Hanson has been included in the Scotland Women’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Australia and Costa Rica.

By Mark Berry
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read

Hanson, 24, has been in great form for Villa, where she is on loan from Manchester United for the season, and was nominated for the Women’s Super League Player of the Month award in February.

The Villans won all four of their games in March, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Scotland’s 24-player squad will be based in Bath for the duration of the upcoming international window, ahead of matches against FIFA World Cup co-hosts Australia in London before returning to Scotland to face Costa Rica at Hampden.

Kirsty Hanson. Picture: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
