Hanson, 24, has been in great form for Villa, where she is on loan from Manchester United for the season, and was nominated for the Women’s Super League Player of the Month award in February.

The Villans won all four of their games in March, including a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Scotland’s 24-player squad will be based in Bath for the duration of the upcoming international window, ahead of matches against FIFA World Cup co-hosts Australia in London before returning to Scotland to face Costa Rica at Hampden.