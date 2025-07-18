Attacking midfielder Josh Hmami becomes FC Halifax Town's latest signing

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jul 2025, 20:30 BST
Former King’s Lynn attacking midfielder Josh Hmami has become FC Halifax Town’s latest summer signing.

Hmami is the third former King’s Lynn player to join Town after Cody Johnson and Dylan Crowe, all of whom played under Halifax manager Adam Lakeland there last season as they finished in the National League North play-offs.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of Bolton, Barnsley and Accrington, as well as playing for clubs further down the non-league pyramid such as FC United, Marine and Southport.

His arrival takes the number of new signings at Town this summer to eight after Johnson, Crowe, Will Hugill, AJ Warburton, David Kawa, Will Harris and Thierry Latty-Fairweather.

