Attacking midfielder Josh Hmami becomes FC Halifax Town's latest signing
Hmami is the third former King’s Lynn player to join Town after Cody Johnson and Dylan Crowe, all of whom played under Halifax manager Adam Lakeland there last season as they finished in the National League North play-offs.
The 25-year-old has been on the books of Bolton, Barnsley and Accrington, as well as playing for clubs further down the non-league pyramid such as FC United, Marine and Southport.
His arrival takes the number of new signings at Town this summer to eight after Johnson, Crowe, Will Hugill, AJ Warburton, David Kawa, Will Harris and Thierry Latty-Fairweather.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.