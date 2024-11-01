Luke Summerfield was one of the players to leave FC Halifax Town in the summerplaceholder image
Back in the EFL, still in the National League and playing in Australia - How the players who left FC Halifax Town since the summer are doing

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
It was another summer of change at The Shay, with plenty of comings and going in Chris Millington’s squad.

We take a look at where those who left the club ended up and how they’re getting on.

Joined National League North side Kidderminster but sustained a broken leg at the start of October and is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

1. Luke Summerfield

Joined National League North side Kidderminster but sustained a broken leg at the start of October and is set for a long spell on the sidelines. Photo: Dan Haswell

Scored on his debut for Altrincham and has been a regular starter for them this season.

2. Tylor Golden

Scored on his debut for Altrincham and has been a regular starter for them this season. Photo: Dan Haswell

Has been part of the Southport squad that are competing for a play-off place in the National League North, alongside former Town team mates Sam Minihan and now Festus Arthur.

3. Jordan Keane

Has been part of the Southport squad that are competing for a play-off place in the National League North, alongside former Town team mates Sam Minihan and now Festus Arthur. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

No-one has made more appearances for Morecambe in League Two this season than Jamie Stott, who scored his first goal for the club in their home defeat to MK Dons on October 19.

4. Jamie Stott

No-one has made more appearances for Morecambe in League Two this season than Jamie Stott, who scored his first goal for the club in their home defeat to MK Dons on October 19. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

