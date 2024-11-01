We take a look at where those who left the club ended up and how they’re getting on.
1. Luke Summerfield
Joined National League North side Kidderminster but sustained a broken leg at the start of October and is set for a long spell on the sidelines. Photo: Dan Haswell
2. Tylor Golden
Scored on his debut for Altrincham and has been a regular starter for them this season. Photo: Dan Haswell
3. Jordan Keane
Has been part of the Southport squad that are competing for a play-off place in the National League North, alongside former Town team mates Sam Minihan and now Festus Arthur. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
No-one has made more appearances for Morecambe in League Two this season than Jamie Stott, who scored his first goal for the club in their home defeat to MK Dons on October 19. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town