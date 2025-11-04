Back-to-back defeats for Shaymen as they lose 2-0 at Carlisle United

FC Halifax Town suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since the start of the season as they lost 2-0 at Carlisle United.

There's no shame in defeat here for Town, just as there wasn't against League One Exeter on Saturday.

Carlisle won away at League One Reading at the weekend, evidence of the quality of opposition Halifax were up against.

And there wasn't much between the teams in the first-half, before the hosts powered away from The Shaymen after the interval, and proved too much for them.

The only way the first 15 minutes could have gone any better for The Shaymen was if Jamie Cooke had driven his shot across goal and towards the other side of the post after a cross from the right by Owen Bray.

That would have capped a fine start by Town that saw them quieten the crowd, press Carlisle effectively and impose themselves on the game.

But not long after Cooke failed to find the net, Carlisle did, and changed the whole complexion of the match.

Linney found Junior Luamba on the right of the box and his shot was deflected past Sam Johnson at his near post, lifting the crowd and lifting the home side after a flat start.

Luamba then had a similar chance after a break led by Chris Conn-Clarke, but this time Johnson kept it out.

Conn-Clarke was hugely influential for the hosts, coming alive with the ball at his feet and outshining his former Altrincham team-mate Linney, although the latter did see a belting shot whistle just wide after half-an-hour, cutting in from the left.

The Halifax defence was rarely stretched, although the same could be said of the Carlisle back line.

Town were denied two penalty shouts towards the end of the first-half, the second of which saw Cooke booked for diving, but both resulting in Adam Lakeland and Sam Walker erupting in anger.

The game was still struggling to come to life into the second-half, with aimless efforts off target the best either side could muster.

What chances there were, Carlisle were getting them, with Linney firing off target, and Georgie Kelly's effort at a corner going narrowly wide.

The hosts were building momentum, but Town looked unable to respond, only try and repel the increasing number of attacks, with Shaun Hobson outstanding at the back.

A second Carlisle goal looked inevitable, and it arrived through Luamba, again, when he converted a corner inside a crowded penalty box.

Only a terrific save by Johnson prevented Kelly adding a third soon after, while the Town keeper also had other saves to make, including denying Luamba a hat-trick, with Halifax looking a beaten side and the hosts playing some lovely football.

Carlisle: Breeze, Davies, Thomas (Ellis 10), Feeney, Harper, Gilliead, Macadam, Luamba, Conn-Clarke (Wearne 71), Linney (Armstrong 87), Kelly. Subs not used: Lewis, Whelan, Grant, Williams.

Scorer: Luamba (15, 68)

Shots on target: 10

Shots of target: 8

Corners: 8

Halifax: Johnson, Latty-Fairweather (Devonport 60), Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke (Jenkins 84), Bray (C Johnson 72), Hmami (Warburton 72), Cooke (Crowe 72), Harris. Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro.

Shots on target: 2

Shots of target: 8

Corners: 3

Referee: Gareth Thomas

Attendance: 5,897 (109 away)

Town man of the match: Sam Johnson made some outstanding saves, the score would undoubtedly have been higher but for him.