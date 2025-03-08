Back-to-back home wins for The Shaymen with victory over Yeovil Town

FC Halifax Town made it back-to-back home wins with a 1-0 victory over Yeovil Town.

Angelo Cappello's early strike won it, but so did another huge effort from The Shaymen, full of determination, commitment and hard work.

This Town side are certainly giving it everything they've got in pursuit of the play-offs.

They could have made it easier for themselves by taking more of their chances, but they didn't half put in another shift to get over the line.

Most of Town's attacks were directed down the left flank, with Cappello up against debutant Marc Lavinier, something the hosts looked keen to exploit.

And it only took 13 minutes to bear fruit, when Cappello's low shot from left of the box found the net, his first in four months, after good play by Luca Thomas in the build up.

There was another excellent move down the left midway through the half but Ryan Galvin squandered a superb crossing opportunity, cutting it back rather than trying to find Emmerson across the box.

Cappello was next to fluff a delivery after more attractive play down the left.

Front three Thomas, Florent Hoti and Zak Emmerson were belying the dreadful state of the pitch with some flowing passages of play, enjoying themselves when they found space on the turnover after Yeovil attacks broke down.

The Shaymen were aggressive off the ball, again offering no shortage of industry or effort, especially, yep you've guessed it, Jack Evans.

But Town were by no means the dominant side, with Yeovil not collapsing like they had at Barnet on Tuesday, when they were 3-0 down at half-time after conceding 17 minutes in.

Ryan McLean fired just over just inside the box after jinking past Galvin, with Halifax having to do their fair share of defending, although it was done extremely well by Festus Arthur and Adam Senior, repelling cross after cross.

Hoti brought a decent save from keeper Aiden Stone after, yep you've guessed it, another move down the left involving Cappello.

Yeovil's first effort on target didn't arrive until the 45th minute - a tame header by Frank Nouble - with the visitors seeing as much of the ball as Halifax but lacking the hosts' fluidity and final pass in creating chances.

Brett McGavin, who played well in midfield along with Sonny Blu Lo-Everton, hit the bar with a great strike from 20 yards a few minutes after half-time.

Yeovil were pressing Halifax effectively, stopping them from gaining any control or prolonged possession, with the game being played predominantly in the hosts' half.

Substitute Jamie Cooke's free kick midway into the second 45 was Halifax's first effort on target of a testing half.

But The Shaymen grew into the second period, gradually building some momentum as Yeovil's grip on the game loosened.

Cappello appeared to be pulled down in the box but referee Dean Watson waved away the penalty appeal, and provoked more ire by penalising a challenge by Thomas shortly afterwards when he would have been clean through.

Sub Owen Bray then wasted a huge chance, firing over from six yards from debutant Josh Emmanuel's lay-off after a counter-attack.

Cooke's shot was then deflected just over.

That spell should have yielded a second Halifax goal and avoided the inevitable nervy finish.

Ciaran McGuckin brought a good save from Sam Johnson two minutes from the end with a flicked shot with the outside of his foot, before fellow sub Lewys Twamley blazed over from close range.

Owen Bray might have sealed it in added time but The Shaymen defended brilliantly to a man for another hard-earned victory.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Arthur, Galvin, Sutcliffe (Emmanuel 58), Jenkins (Leigh 46), Evans, Cappello, Hoti (Bray 61), Thomas, Emmerson (Cooke 46). Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro, Pugh.

Scorer: Cappello (13)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Yeovil: Stone, Lavinier (Bernard 71), Terry, Cousin-Dawson, Whittle, McGavin, Cooper, McLean (McGuckin 58), Lo-Everton (McGurk 68, Twamley 81)), Wilson (Sims 77), Nouble. Subs not used: Gould, Greenslade.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 6

Attendance: 1,688 (144 away)

Referee: Dean Watson

Town man of the match: Angelo Cappello, whose goal capped an excellent performance down the left flank.