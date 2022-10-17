The Shaymen booked their place in the draw thanks to a 3-0 win at St Ives on Saturday, pocketing £9,375 in prize money.

They will earn a further £41,000 if they win their first round tie.

48 clubs from the EFL's League One and Two will join the 32 non-League clubs who progress from the qualifying stages and the first round proper ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November.

The FA Cup

Some of the big names to look out for in the draw include Derby County, who are number 16, Sheffield Wednesday, who are ball number 40, Bradford City, who are number 6, Bolton Wanderers, who are number 5 and Ipswich Town, who are number 25.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live on BBC Two, with the draw taking place at approximately 7.15pm as well as on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.