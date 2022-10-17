Ball numbers ahead of FA Cup first round draw for FC Halifax Town, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and every other club
FC Halifax Town will be ball number 62 in this evening’s FA Cup first round draw.
The Shaymen booked their place in the draw thanks to a 3-0 win at St Ives on Saturday, pocketing £9,375 in prize money.
They will earn a further £41,000 if they win their first round tie.
48 clubs from the EFL's League One and Two will join the 32 non-League clubs who progress from the qualifying stages and the first round proper ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November.
Some of the big names to look out for in the draw include Derby County, who are number 16, Sheffield Wednesday, who are ball number 40, Bradford City, who are number 6, Bolton Wanderers, who are number 5 and Ipswich Town, who are number 25.
Fans will be able to watch the draw live on BBC Two, with the draw taking place at approximately 7.15pm as well as on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.
1. Accrington Stanley2. AFC Wimbledon3. Barnsley4. Barrow AFC5. Bolton Wanderers6. Bradford City7. Bristol Rovers8. Burton Albion9. Cambridge United10. Carlisle United11. Charlton Athletic12. Cheltenham Town13. Colchester United14. Crawley Town15. Crewe Alexandra16. Derby County17. Doncaster Rovers18. Exeter City19. Fleetwood Town20. Forest Green Rovers21. Gillingham22. Grimsby Town23. Harrogate Town24. Hartlepool United25. Ipswich Town26. Leyton Orient27. Lincoln City28. Mansfield Town29. Milton Keynes Dons30. Morecambe31. Newport County AFC32. Northampton Town33. Oxford United34. Peterborough United35. Plymouth Argyle36. Port Vale37. Portsmouth38. Rochdale AFC39. Salford City40. Sheffield Wednesday41. Shrewsbury Town42. Stevenage43. Stockport County44. Sutton United45. Swindon Town46. Tranmere Rovers47. Walsall48. Wycombe Wanderers49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde51. King’s Lynn Town52. York City53. South Shields54. Solihull Moors55. Curzon Ashton56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham57. Altrincham or Gateshead58. Chesterfield59. Alvechurch60. Buxton61.Coalville Town62. FC Halifax Town63. Hereford64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town66. Maidenhead United67. Eastleigh68. Ebbsfleet United69. Woking70. Dagenham & Redbridge71. Hendon or Chippenham Town72. Weymouth73. Oxford City74. Bracknell Town75. Boreham Wood76. Barnet77. Needham Market78. Chelmsford City79. Merthyr Town80. Farnborough