Barnet 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw with Barnet on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Quite a few reasonable performances again today, with Josh Staunton being the one who caught my eye. He covers plenty of ground, and (unlike some of the others) has a footballing brain, meaning he generally knows whether he can get forward or needs to stay back. Not a perfect performance, but good enough for me.

Moment of the match - In a game short of goalmouth action, Redshaw’s goal stands out like a shining light. He showed great anticipation when the ball avoided everyone else, and found an instinctive finish that made it look easy, although it obviously wasn’t.

Moan of the match - Another game, another two points dropped. We had this game won at half-time, but then did our regular trick of retreating 30 yards too deep, providing Barnet with all the room and encouragement they needed. I’m sure Pete Wild doesn’t tell them to play like that, so it’s about time they stopped doing it.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Both Jamie Allen and Jack Redshaw impressed this week with their attacking play. My vote goes to Allen who continues to create chances each week.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson made a finger tip save before Jack Redshaw have the Shaymen the lead. Without Johnson’s fine save the outcome may have been very different. His save was the turning point if the game for me.

Moan of the match - Barnet are a much better side than their league position suggests. Taking four points off them this season is a great outcome. I have no complaints with the result or the performance this week.