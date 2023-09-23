Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE

So it doesn’t get any easier for The Shaymen after Tuesday’s night’s hard-to-stomach 3-2 defeat at leaders Chesterfield, they’re away to the team with the perfect home record in Barnet. Oh, and they also have the joint-highest scorer in the top five divisions of English football in Nicke Kabamba. Town can take some positives from midweek though and it’s those that they need to focus on rather than the manner of the late defeat. If they play here like they did in the second-half at Chesterfield, they’ll have a chance of getting something. Start like they did at Chesterfield and probably not