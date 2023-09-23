News you can trust since 1853
Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Barnet.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 13:18 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Thoughts

So it doesn’t get any easier for The Shaymen after Tuesday’s night’s hard-to-stomach 3-2 defeat at leaders Chesterfield, they’re away to the team with the perfect home record in Barnet. Oh, and they also have the joint-highest scorer in the top five divisions of English football in Nicke Kabamba. Town can take some positives from midweek though and it’s those that they need to focus on rather than the manner of the late defeat. If they play here like they did in the second-half at Chesterfield, they’ll have a chance of getting something. Start like they did at Chesterfield and probably not

Today’s National League fixtures

Woking v York

Gateshead v Maidenhead

Barnet v Halifax

Southend v Fylde

Altrincham v Ebbsfleet

Boreham W v Aldershot

Oldham v Oxford C

Chesterfield v Wealdstone

Eastleigh v Kidderminster

Dorking W v Rochdale

Solihull M v Bromley

Dag & Red v Hartlepool

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League against Barnet. We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town manager Chris Millington on the Courier website.

