Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
Barnet v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Thoughts
So it doesn’t get any easier for The Shaymen after Tuesday’s night’s hard-to-stomach 3-2 defeat at leaders Chesterfield, they’re away to the team with the perfect home record in Barnet. Oh, and they also have the joint-highest scorer in the top five divisions of English football in Nicke Kabamba. Town can take some positives from midweek though and it’s those that they need to focus on rather than the manner of the late defeat. If they play here like they did in the second-half at Chesterfield, they’ll have a chance of getting something. Start like they did at Chesterfield and probably not
Today’s National League fixtures
Woking v York
Gateshead v Maidenhead
Barnet v Halifax
Southend v Fylde
Altrincham v Ebbsfleet
Boreham W v Aldershot
Oldham v Oxford C
Chesterfield v Wealdstone
Eastleigh v Kidderminster
Dorking W v Rochdale
Solihull M v Bromley
Dag & Red v Hartlepool
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League against Barnet. We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town manager Chris Millington on the Courier website.