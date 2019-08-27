Barrow 1-2 FC Halifax Town: Wild hails "excellent" result as Town battle back to win

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild hailed his side's "excellent" result after their 2-1 win at Barrow on Bank Holiday Monday.

Town trailed 1-0 at half-time thanks to Lewis Hardcastle's first minute opener, but turned the game on its head after the interval through Liam Nolan and a penalty from Liam McAlinden.

"I thought we started slow, we looked tired, we looked lethargic," said Wild. "An early goal doesn't help, we've got to address that, we've got to stop conceding early goals.

"We just didn't lock onto them or engage them, we gave them too much respect.

"But we grew into the game first-half, and when we did that, we got more and more chances, and more chances to do well.

"Cam King just looked tired so I brought him off, I thought he needed a break.

"We brought Liam McAlinden in one, brought Jeff King on, and I thought it gave us more legs, more energy.

"I was really pleased how that worked second-half."

Wild admitted his side's first-half display was underwhelming.

"We had a couple of chances but it wasn't Wrexham away where we got absolutely run all over," he said.

"I thought we just needed to have more composure and look after the ball better.

"Out of possession, just get around them more, stop paying them so much respect.

"And I thought second-half we did that, we played higher, we pressed higher, and we looked like we had more legs and more energy about us."

When asked what he said at half-time to prompt the turnaround, Wild said: "Two or three lads needed digging out and telling that we needed more from them.

"What's really pleasing as a coach is when you do ask them for more, they give you more.

"They can go in their shell and blame other people, but they didn't. They came out and they addressed it, so that shows they've got a bit of character as well, which is really pleasing.

"Barrow are a decent side and played some really good stuff.

"I think they'll do well this year, so to come here and get a result is excellent.

"It wasn't pretty but it doesn't have to be pretty every week does it?

"We've just got to win football matches so to get over the line in the way we did was really pleasing.

"And it shows a lot about this group, and it shows that we can go and win ugly and with our backs against the wall, and do the other side of the game."