Barrow v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town could move to the top of the National League on Bank Holiday Monday if they beat Barrow and other results go their way.

Town thrashed Fylde 4-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Liam McAlinden, Tobi Sho-Silva, Cameron King and Jerome Binnom-Williams, which was Halifax’s fourth win in six league games.

Barrow have won, drawn one and lost three of their first six, and were pegged back from being 2-0 up at Chesterfieldto draw 2-2 on Saturday.

Barrow started the season with a 2-1 defeat at Wrexham and a 3-0 home defeat to Harrogate. They then won 2-0 at home to Eastleigh and lost 3-2 at Stockport, then beat Yeovil 1-0 at home.

Former Halifax loanee Scott Quigley, who only scored twice on loan at The Shay last season, has already doubled that tally, inclding a goal at Chesterfield.

Only top-of-the-table Woking have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax, while only Solihull have scored more goals than them.

The sides met three times last season, with Halifax winning 2-0 at The Shay in August before Town won 2-1 at Holker Street in the FA Trophy in December and a 0-0 draw at Barrow in the league in January (pictured).

Monday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town

Aldershot Town v Sutton United

Barnet v Torquay United

Barrow v FC Halifax Town

Boreham Wood v Ebbsfleet United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town

Dover Athletic v Woking

Hartlepool United v Wrexham

Maidenhead United v Bromley

Notts County v Chorley

Stockport County v Chesterfield

Solihull Moors v Eastleigh