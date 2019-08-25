Barrow v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town could move to the top of the National League on Bank Holiday Monday if they beat Barrow and other results go their way.
Town thrashed Fylde 4-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Liam McAlinden, Tobi Sho-Silva, Cameron King and Jerome Binnom-Williams, which was Halifax’s fourth win in six league games.
Barrow have won, drawn one and lost three of their first six, and were pegged back from being 2-0 up at Chesterfieldto draw 2-2 on Saturday.
Barrow started the season with a 2-1 defeat at Wrexham and a 3-0 home defeat to Harrogate. They then won 2-0 at home to Eastleigh and lost 3-2 at Stockport, then beat Yeovil 1-0 at home.
Former Halifax loanee Scott Quigley, who only scored twice on loan at The Shay last season, has already doubled that tally, inclding a goal at Chesterfield.
Only top-of-the-table Woking have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax, while only Solihull have scored more goals than them.
The sides met three times last season, with Halifax winning 2-0 at The Shay in August before Town won 2-1 at Holker Street in the FA Trophy in December and a 0-0 draw at Barrow in the league in January (pictured).
Monday’s National League fixtures:
AFC Fylde v Harrogate Town
Aldershot Town v Sutton United
Barnet v Torquay United
Barrow v FC Halifax Town
Boreham Wood v Ebbsfleet United
Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town
Dover Athletic v Woking
Hartlepool United v Wrexham
Maidenhead United v Bromley
Notts County v Chorley
Stockport County v Chesterfield
Solihull Moors v Eastleigh