Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summerfield was sent-off for violent conduct in a bizarre incident with referee Paul Marsden, with the video of the dismissal going viral on social media, attracting millions of views.

The Shaymen appealed the decision, and found out yesterday that it had been overturned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted for Luke because it’s something that you don’t want any player to be accused of, let alone a player with the professionalism of Luke Summerfield,” Millington told the Courier.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Summerfield

"Being accused of that type of action just isn’t right for somebody of his standing in the game, so delighted for him.

"I’m delighted for us from a playing perspective, selfishly, and also it’s pleasing when the system works. That’s reassuring.