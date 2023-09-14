News you can trust since 1853
"Being accused of that type of action just isn’t right for somebody of his standing in the game" - Millington delighted after Summerfield's red card is overturned on appeal

Halifax manager Chris Millington says he is delighted for midfielder Luke Summerfield after the club’s appeal over his controversial red card against Southend was successful.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Summerfield was sent-off for violent conduct in a bizarre incident with referee Paul Marsden, with the video of the dismissal going viral on social media, attracting millions of views.

The Shaymen appealed the decision, and found out yesterday that it had been overturned.

“I’m delighted for Luke because it’s something that you don’t want any player to be accused of, let alone a player with the professionalism of Luke Summerfield,” Millington told the Courier.

Luke SummerfieldLuke Summerfield
"Being accused of that type of action just isn’t right for somebody of his standing in the game, so delighted for him.

"I’m delighted for us from a playing perspective, selfishly, and also it’s pleasing when the system works. That’s reassuring.

"Ultimately we’d rather he not be sent-off at the time but it’s pleasing when the mechanisms to try and right those situations work properly, so pleasing on all three counts.”

