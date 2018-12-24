Ben’s hat-trick in Uniteds battle

Sowerby United missed a chance to go second in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL’s Premier Division when they were beaten 4-1 at home by Shelf United on Saturday.

Ben Grech-Brooksbank scored a hat-trick for the visitors, who had previously beaten Sowerby by three-goal margins in the two local cup competitions this season.

Shelf started on the front foot and Sowerby struggled to clear their lines.

The visitors forced corner after corner and Sowerby eventually cracked when Grech-Brooksbank was left unmarked.

Sowerby started to get more into the game and missed some good chances before Tom Hosker hauled them level.

The second half became the Grech-Brooksbank show as he caused Sowerby constant problems with some skilful and intelligent football.

A Brad Wilkinson goal and another for Grech-Brooksbank sent Shelf into a 3-1 lead, but Sowerby pressed and were awarded a penalty when the veteran Lee Barber was brought down.

However, the weak spot kick was saved and Grech-Brooksbank wrapped up an impressive display by Shelf.

Champions Shelf FC suffered a first league defeat of the campaign, in their fifth outing, when they went down 3-1 away to Greetland.

Evergreen Karl Jowett scored twice for the hosts and an own goal completed their tally.

AFC Crossleys confirmed their status as hot Division Two title favourites in the league’s third and final game to go ahead on the Saturday before Christmas.

They thumped Calder ‘76 Reserves 7-2 at Holmfield Rec to take a five-point lead at the top of the table.

There were two goals each for Sam Cole and Bailey Naylor while Thomas Kershaw, Thomas McGregor and substitute Luke Oldridge also got on the score sheet.